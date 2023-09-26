Jury finds Damian Bradford guilty on all counts for 2022 shooting of PA state trooper

BEAVER ― A local man who previously was involved in a murder-for-hire plot nearly 20 years ago has been found guilty this week by a Beaver County jury for attempted homicide in the shooting of a state police trooper at an Aliquippa convenience store in July 2022.

According to the Beaver County District Attorney's Office, the jury returned a guilty verdict on all counts for 42-year-old Damian Bradford Monday evening. Bradford was arrested on July 29, 2022, after police said he started a violent altercation with a trooper at the Franklin Mini Mart that ended with Bradford shooting the officer "in the lower extremities" during the struggle.

"The jury deliberated for six hours," said Beaver County District Attorney David Lozier. "We appreciate their dedication and clear intent to give the case its due consideration."

Bradford had previously been in prison for about 15 years after pleading guilty to the murder of Dr. Gulam Moonda on the Ohio Turnpike in May 2005. This case gained international media attention after it was revealed that Moonda's wife, Donna J. Moonda, plotted with Bradford to kill the prominent Mercer County doctor for a share of Moonda's estate. In exchange for testifying against Moonda, Bradford pleaded guilty to reduced charges and was sentenced to over 17 years in federal prison.

In police reports of the latest incident, officers said Bradford had been outside the store on Franklin Avenue when he began to threaten a group outside the store. Police responded, which prompted Bradford to flee inside the store to escape arrest. At this point, a struggle ensued with one of the responding troopers, which resulted in Bradford firing his gun and striking the officer's leg.

Shortly after firing the gun, the other responding officer and members of the Aliquippa community worked to subdue Bradford and place the man in handcuffs. Community members also helped the injured trooper, applying tourniquets to stop the police officer's bleeding.

"We all wish to thank the good citizens of Aliquippa who stepped forward that night of July 29, 2022, performed first aid on Trooper Schooley, and assisted Trooper Palmer in detaining Mr. Bradford after a fierce fight," Lozier said.

In addition to attempted homicide, Bradford faced felony charges of aggravated assault, prohibited possession of a firearm, unlicensed ownership of a firearm, assault of a law enforcement officer and attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer. He also faced five misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment and another misdemeanor charge for resisting arrest.

Bradford is scheduled to be sentenced in late November.

