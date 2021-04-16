Jury finds Dayton man guilty of murder in 2018 apartment stabbing

Apr. 16—A jury found a man guilty in a 2018 deadly stabbing at a Dayton apartment complex.

Laron N. Cunningham, 41, was convicted of murder, felonious assault, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and burglary, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office.

On Dec. 8, 2018, Cunningham was found at an apartment building and claimed he needed medical help.

While at the hospital, he reportedly made comments about killing a man at an apartment at Wilkinson Apartments on West Fifth Street.

Police were contacted and found 60-year-old Michael Oliver stabbed to death in his apartment. Wilkson sold Oliver's possessions to buy crack cocaine, according to the prosecutor's office.

Cunningham was indicted on 14 charges on April 2, 2019, including repeat violent offender violations. He was previously convicted of robbery, aggravated robbery and felonious assault.

He will have a hearing on repeat violent offender specifications on May 10.