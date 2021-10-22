Jury finds Decatur man guilty of murdering his cousin

Michael Wetzel, The Decatur Daily, Ala.
Oct. 22—A Morgan County jury deliberated about four hours Thursday before finding Shadeed Abdul Fuqua, of Decatur, guilty of murder in the shooting death of his North Courtland cousin, Jarmaine Cardell Jones.

Circuit Judge Charles Elliott will sentence Fuqua at 9 a.m. Dec. 15. Murder is a Class A felony and carries a sentence of 20 years to life in prison. District Attorney Scott Anderson said his office will seek a life sentence.

"Because of his criminal history, some of which were crimes of violence, we will be requesting that this defendant be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole," Anderson said. "We believe that sentence is just under the circumstances of this case."

Fuqua, who did not testify, will remain in Morgan County Jail until his sentencing, Elliott said.

Fuqua, 31, was charged with killing Jones, 27, on Nov. 21, 2019, at a Southwest Decatur apartment complex.

After the verdict was read, Jones' uncle Ronald Jones, of North Courtland, said there were no winners in the case.

"It's just a sad situation," he said.

Defense attorney Brent Woodall said his team is planning an appeal.

"We accept, but respectfully disagree with the verdict," Woodall said moments after the verdict was announced in a courtroom with about 40 people in attendance. "We've preserved a few issues for appeal."

Morgan County Assistant District Attorney Joseph Lewis, who tried the case for the state, said he was pleased with the verdict.

"I'm happy for the family and appreciate the jurors for their service," he said.

During his closing arguments, Lewis reminded jurors that two witnesses testified they saw Fuqua shoot Jarmaine Jones outside of a unit at Decatur Place Apartments on Courtney Drive Southwest. Witnesses said Jones appeared to be working under the hood of his car when Fuqua drove up, shot him multiple times and drove away.

Lewis told jurors the defense team was trying to put up a "smoke screen and muddy the water" during the three-day trial.

Woodall closed for the defense by saying no murder weapon was recovered and no fingerprints or DNA linked his client to the scene of the shooting.

Fifteen witnesses testified before the jury began deliberations at 10:45 a.m. Thursday.

State witnesses Letracia Lashawn Elliott and Lavell Dent testified Tuesday they saw Fuqua shoot Jones multiple times before he got in a red or maroon-colored vehicle and drove away.

"How can Lavell Dent misidentify Shadeed Fuqua?" Lewis said. "(Dent's) sister was in a relationship with (Fuqua) for four or five years. Witnesses told you what they saw. The autopsy validated that."

State witness Dr. Valerie Green with the Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville on Wednesday showed jurors more than 170 images of the autopsy she performed on Jones.

She testified Jones was struck by 11 bullets, most likely 9mm, and would have only lived "about a minute" after being shot. Decatur police body cam videos showed a neighbor performing CPR on Jones and paramedics taking the victim to Decatur Morgan Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Green said Fuqua's DNA was not found at the scene, a fact that Lewis argued was irrelevant.

"Why would Shadeed Fuqua's blood be on the wall of the complex?" Lewis said. "DNA does not exclude Shadeed Fuqua from being the murderer in this case. Fuqua's fingerprints aren't going to be on the tools, knife, rod (at the scene). Why (is the defense) asking you to consider that? Use common sense. Everything they've raised is to not use your common sense."

In Wednesday's testimony, a three-minute recorded phone call laced with profanities from a Morgan County Jail inmate to Fuqua eight days before the shooting revealed the defendant was upset with Jones.

"The phone call you heard was the real Shadeed Fuqua," Lewis said during closing arguments. "You heard he was angry because Jones was over to his house and got into a fight with him."

Lewis said Fuqua was recorded as saying, "(Jones) is about to go down."

"He's not the wrong guy There's no doubt about it," Lewis said.

On Wednesday, defense witness Teanthony Garth testified he saw the shooting from a nearby upstairs apartment and said the shooter was not in the courtroom. Fuqua was about 20 feet away from Garth during the testimony.

"(Garth) didn't tell us very much," Lewis said. "It did appear he might be somewhat limited. ... The real evidence in the case is the testimony."

During his closing argument, Woodall maintained the state didn't prove its case.

"The state had the wrong guy and the wrong guy is on trial today," he said. "DNA excluded Shadeed Fuqua as a contributor. That evidence alone excluded Shadeed Fuqua. That itself is a reasonable doubt."

He also was critical of the police investigation.

"Police didn't fingerprint anything, the rod, tools under the hood, shell casings, a metal knife, three cellphones," he said. "Did the shooter drop his cellphone? We don't know. We don't have fingerprints. The Decatur Police Department didn't bother to get fingerprints. No firearm was recovered. No fingerprints. DNA excluded Shadeed Fuqua. Those are reasonable doubts several times over."

Woodall told the jury he doubted the truthfulness of Dent's testimony.

"Dent said he saw Jarmaine shot in the neck. Evidence shows there was no entrance wounds to the neck," Woodall said. "What happened to Jarmaine Jones was a tragedy. Another tragedy would be convicting the wrong guy. The state simply hasn't met their burden."

Woodall said the Nov. 13, 2019, recorded phone call between Fuqua and a jail inmate didn't prove anything. It did not have Fuqua saying, "he was going to kill anybody," Woodall added.

Fuqua's family members declined to comment after the verdict.

mike.wetzel@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2442. Twitter @DD_Wetzel.

