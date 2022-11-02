Jury finds defendant guilty in 1984 murder of Eleanore Roberts

WISCONSIN RAPIDS − Following almost seven days of testimony, it took a jury of seven women and five men almost 10 hours to find a 59-year-old Port Edwards man guilty of the 1984 death of a 73-year-old Saratoga woman.

John A. Sarver was found guilty of the murder of Eleanore Roberts on Nov. 26. 1984. Roberts' son found her body in the bathroom of her Hollywood Drive residence after she didn't keep an appointment to look at cars with her brother.

The jury began deliberating at about 4:15 p.m. Tuesday and worked until about 8 p.m., when Wood County Judge Nicholas Brazeau Jr. sent them home for the night. They began again at 9 a.m. Wednesday and word of the verdict came in about 2:45 p.m.

Sarver hit Roberts over the head several times and stabbed her more than 24 times. Investigators believe she was hit with her phone and stabbed with her kitchen knife and scissors, all of which were taken from her home. The knife and scissors were found a short distance from her home the day she was found. The phone was found in the Wisconsin River the following year.

When Brazeau read the guilty verdict, members of Sarver's family began to cry loudly while Sarver appeared stoic.

