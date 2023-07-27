Jury finds defendant guilty of all counts in Teaneck love-triangle murder trial

A jury on Thursday found Sui Kam "Tony" Tung guilty of all counts in the murder trial stemming from a 2011 Teaneck love-triangle shooting.

Tung was on trial for the second time for the killing of Robert Cantor, his wife's lover, over a decade ago. Tung was found guilty in 2016, but a panel of appellate judges overturned the conviction, saying the lower courts bungled the trial by allowing inadmissible testimony from a Bergen County detective. Additionally, the appellate court ruled that prosecutors suggested Tung's guilt throughout the trial because he invoked his right to counsel while police were questioning him and refused searches of his vehicle and computer.

This year's trial ended in another guilty verdict though just as the one seven years earlier. The Thursday verdict brings to a close the retrial that began in the beginning of June. Tung faced trial for shooting Cantor and lighting his body on fire March 6, 2011.

During the trial Tung declined to testify on his own behalf. His ex-wife, though, told the court of the worsening of her marriage to Tung, the start of her relationship with Cantor and how Tung reacted.

Defense attorney Ian Silvera listens to the prosecution's opening statements. Opening statements for the retrial of Tony Tung for the murder of his ex-wife's lover and setting his body on fire in Teaneck in 2011 begins before Bergen County Superior Court Judge Christopher Kazlau in Hackensack, NJ on Thursday June 1, 2023. Tung is being defended by Ian Silvera and Christine Farolan.

"I had given up," Sophie Menuet said on the stand. "I remember one instance where I told Tony I felt like I was suffocating, and his answer was 'Oh, so me and the kids are suffocating you?' and I was like no, that's not what I'm saying. I feel like I'm suffocating. But it was all about him."

Tung's attorney, Ian Silvera, told the jury that the prosecution has no physical evidence or eyewitness statements to tie his client to Cantor's death.

"If there's no evidence of him being there, it's not surprising to want to know why," Silvera said during opening arguments. "Because he's innocent. He didn't do it."

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Teaneck NJ murder trial of Tony Tung ends in guilty verdict