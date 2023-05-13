Jury finds defendant not guilty in fatal downtown shooting

May 12—Darrin Bacchus was acquitted of first-degree manslaughter Friday after testifying he acted in self-defense in the fatal April 2022 barbershop shooting.

Bacchus, 26, hugged his attorneys as he heard the court clerk read the verdict.

"There is nothing more tragic than the loss of life. We are just happy that the jury did not choose to compound an already tragic situation by sending someone to prison who was truly innocent of any crime," defense attorney Andrew Casey said. "Our prayers go out to the family of Landon Aufleger and hope that throughout this they can begin to have closure, and at the same time we are immensely happy for Darrin Bacchus and his family."

The verdict was met with anger and sorrow from the Aufleger family, and relief and vindication from the Bacchus family. Members of both were escorted out of the courtroom following emotional outbursts.

The jury deliberated for about seven hours following a weeklong trial.

Bacchus could have gotten up to life in prison if found guilty on the charge. Instead, he was able to walk out as a free man after being held in custody for more than a year.