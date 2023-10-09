Jury finds defendant who represented himself at Tarrant County capital murder trial guilty

On a Sunday spent supervising furniture deliverymen, installing rods in the master bedroom closet and handling other chores of moving, Rickey Edwards also was dealing, he said, with a fastidious wife.

He dreamed of playing pool and watching television in a theater room at the newly constructed house in Grand Prairie after the couple completed the move in May 2020.

Portia Williams-Edwards insisted on cleanliness and erupted when her husband placed clothing on a bed that was among four in the house that Williams-Edwards intended to make, according to Edwards’ account in testimony at his capital murder trial.

Williams-Edwards telephoned one her one two adult sons. (Prosecutors say the call came after her husband struck her in the head with an object.)

The arrival of his stepson, 28-year-old Kameion Kitchen, was a surprise to Edwards and Kitchen struck Edwards and knocked him out, Edwards said.

When he regained consciousnesses, Edwards’ wife was on top of him, the defendant said.

“I was begging for my life,” Edwards said on Friday as he testified at his trial.

He said that he fired a warning shot.

Edwards’ storytelling grew vague when describing his final encounter with his wife and stepson. He appeared to acknowledge that he shot both.

>> BREAKING NEWS <<

Today's other top stories in Fort Worth:

• 12-year-old convicted of murder in shooting of Sonic employee

• Man's death in police custody at La Gran Plaza ruled homicide

• $360 million lottery jackpot largest ever won by Texas player

Get free alerts when news breaks.

Edwards fired 10 rounds from a Glock pistol into Kitchen, prosecutors alleged, and he shot Williams-Edwards twice in the head.

After 14 minutes of deliberation, a jury in Criminal District Court No. 2 in Tarrant County on Monday morning rejected the defense argument that the killings were justified by self-defense and found Edwards guilty of capital murder.

Judge Wayne Salvant sentenced the defendant to life in prison without the possibility of parole, the offense’s automatic punishment.

Edwards chose to represent himself at the trial that began on Tuesday.

This is a developing story. For the latest updates, sign up for breaking news alerts.