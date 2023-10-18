Jury finds Delray Beach doctor not guilty of 2020 battery charge involving female patient

WEST PALM BEACH — A jury has acquitted a Delray Beach doctor accused of inappropriately touching a female patient during an examination.

Jurors deliberated for less than a hour before finding Dr. Manuel Abreu not guilty of simple battery during a one-day trial Oct. 3 before County Judge April Bristow.

Abreu, 53, faced the charge after a woman who visited his Boynton Beach-area office in June 2020 told Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office investigators the internist had groped her during a medical evaluation.

She was one of 10 patients dating to 2014 to allege improper conduct by Abreu. Nine women, six in Palm Beach County and three in Pinellas County, where Abreu previously worked, have filed civil lawsuits against him. The cases were settled out of court, records show.

In 2016, prosecutors dropped previous charges of sexual battery and battery against Abreu after his attorney convinced Circuit Judge Charles Burton not to let five women testify. At the time, Burton said he questioned the veracity of their claims against the physician.

Without their testimony, prosecutors said they didn’t have enough evidence to pursue Abreu on charges that he touched two patients inappropriately. Prosecutors found themselves in a similar situation heading into this month's trial.

In July, County Judge Ashley Zuckerman denied the state's pretrial motion to introduce prior acts into evidence, ruling that one woman's testimony would be unduly prejudicial due to the severity of her allegation against Abreu, and that the state failed to present clear and convincing evidence as to another woman's allegation.

At trial, the state presented testimony from the accuser and a detective. Abreu took the stand and testified on his own behalf.

He previously told investigators that the woman had expressed an interest in pursuing a dating relationship, but he rejected the overture because he was happily married.

Text messages the woman exchanged with Abreu offered no indication she was interested in a romantic relationship, deputies said. But clinic records confirmed she did see Abreu for a medical consultation.

An attempt to reach an attorney listed in court records as having represented Abreu in the case was unsuccessful.

Abreu has been licensed to practice medicine in Florida since 2009, state records show. Florida Department of Health records show that an administrative complaint was filed against him in May 2022 in relation to the 2020 patient complaint. However, Abreu's license remains active, records show.

