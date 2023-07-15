Jury finds East Grand Forks man guilty of fentanyl trafficking, other drug crimes

Jul. 14—POLK COUNTY, Minn. — An East Grand Forks man was found guilty of six drug crimes on Wednesday, July 12, in a trial by jury.

Mohamed Abdulgani Ahmed, 34, was found guilty of first-degree conspiracy to commit a controlled substance sale and first-degree sale of a controlled substance, which both have maximum sentences of 30 years in prison.

Ahmed was also found guilty of third-degree sale of a controlled substance, second-degree drug possession, fifth-degree drug possession and failure to affix a tax stamp.

According to a press release from the Polk County Attorney's Office, the case resulted from an investigation conducted by the Pine to Prairie Drug Task Force, Grand Forks Narcotics Task Force and East Grand Forks Police Department.

Through the investigation, law enforcement completed the largest seizure of fentanyl pills in Polk County history to date — just over 800 pills, the release said.

The fentanyl pills — counterfeit M30s — "are the cause of multiple overdoses and deaths in the East Grand Forks-Grand Forks area in recent years, although none are linked directly to this case," the release said.

According to an affidavit in the case, a U.S. Border Patrol agent was conducting surveillance near the Minnesota Heights Apartments in East Grand Forks due to suspected fentanyl sales within the building.

The agent spoke with people who said they purchased fentanyl from Ahmed, or Abdulahi Abdulkadir Farah, at the Minnesota Heights Apartments.

A search warrant was issued for Ahmed's apartment unit and, inside, law enforcement located both him and Farah, as well as 803 fentanyl pills, burnt tinfoil and close to $3,000 in cash.

Farah told law enforcement "he could obtain 10,000 pills in one phone call if (the officer) would dismiss the charges against him," the affidavit said.

The men were both arrested.

When Ahmed spoke to law enforcement, he said he'd been addicted to pills for a long time, the affidavit said. Farah, who he'd met in Minneapolis a few years prior, had been staying at his apartment for a few weeks or so.

Ahmed said he was present when people bought pills from Farah, and he had purchased one himself. Ahmed said he sold one pill that day, because Farah was asleep, the affidavit said.

However, a woman told law enforcement she purchased fentanyl pills from Ahmed on multiple occasions.

A jury found Ahmed guilty of all his charges, and he will be sentenced on Sept. 19.