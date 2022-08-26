Jury finds father not guilty of neglect charges, guilty of theft

Douglas Walker, Muncie Star Press
·1 min read

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Delaware Circuit Court 5 jury on Friday found an Oklahoma father not guilty of two neglect charges.

Antonio Kendrell Davis, 42, was arrested on Feb. 4 outside the Walmart store at 4801 W. Clara Lane.

City police said Davis and Brittany Chris Rogers, 27, had left their two children — ages 8 and 2 — in the family's car, with its engine running, while the adults went into the Walmart for about 30 minutes.

According to an affidavit, exhaust fumes left the children both "unconscious and completely unresponsive." The vehicle was reportedly without a catalytic converter.

The youngsters were taken by ambulance to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

More:Jury can't reach verdict in dealing-resulting-in-death case

Davis and Rogers were also charged with stealing merchandize while in the store.

The jury on Friday afternoon deliberated for about an hour before Davis was found not guilty of the two neglect counts, Level 3 felonies carrying up to 16 years in prison. He was found guilty of theft, a Level 6 felony with a maximum 30-month sentence.

In a release, Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman praised Deputy Prosecutor Doug Mawhorr for his work in the case.

The prosecutor maintained Davis "showed absolutely no concern whatsoever for the kids he left in the car when he went into Walmart to steal."

However, Hoffman acknowledged the jury had viewed the case differently. "We have to respect the judicial system," he said.

Davis was defended by Noblesville attorney Derek Peterson.

Davis listed in court records as a resident of Miami, Oklahoma, about 90 miles northeast of Tulsa.

Rogers, listed at an address in western Delaware County, is set to stand trial on the same three charges on Jan. 31.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Jury finds father not guilty of neglect charges, guilty of theft

