Jury finds former Butler player Carlos "Scooby" Johnson not guilty of sexual battery

Editor’s note: This article includes descriptions of sexual assault. If you have experienced sexual violence, or know someone who has, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800-656-HOPE (4673).

Carlos “Scooby” Johnson, a former Butler basketball player, was found not guilty of sexual battery to conclude a four-day jury trial Thursday.

Two rape charges filed against Johnson were dismissed before the trial began Monday. He was accused of raping a woman in a Butler University dormitory Feb. 4, 2021, according to a probable cause affidavit filed for his arrest.

Johnson wiped tears from his eyes and embraced family members after the not-guilty verdict was read in the courtroom. LaVall Jordan, ex-head basketball coach at Butler University, watched from the gallery then embraced his former player.

An investigation began when police responded to an early morning call that a woman had been raped. Officers found the woman naked and bleeding in her bathroom. She told them a man nicknamed "Scooby" raped her after she fell asleep on a bed in his dorm room, the affidavit for Johnson arrest stated.

The woman is not being identified by IndyStar, per reporting guidelines.

Johnson, of Benton Harbor, Michigan, is now 21. He was Michigan’s Mr. Basketball in 2020 but did not play during his freshman season at Butler after knee surgery.

Johnson’s arrest came seven months after the investigation began. Using DNA analysis, blood inside Johnson’s boxers was determined to be blood from the woman who said Johnson had raped her, according to the affidavit.

Johnson’s defense team told jurors the woman’s injuries could have occurred during consensual sex and that testimony from a forensic nurse backed that claim.

Why were the rape charges filed against Carlos “Scooby” Johnson dismissed?

Richie Hailey, one of Johnson’s defense attorneys, spoke briefly about the dismissal of the two rape charges before the trial began.

"When you read that probable cause affidavit..., which is based on unsworn testimony just the police officer interviewing her, and then you look at the sworn testimony it's not even the same case,” Hailey said. “That's why the charges were dismissed."

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office filed the motion to dismiss the charges on Monday and the motion was approved by the judge in the case on Tuesday.

Johnson faces trial on sexual battery charge

To convict Johnson of the sexual battery charge, jurors had to find that he touched the woman’s genitals or breasts and that she was unaware of the touching, said Zachary Szilagyi of the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

"If you believe beyond a reasonable doubt that (the woman) woke up to the defendant touching her breasts, we're there,” Szilagyi said.

Johnson took advantage of the woman while she was under the influence of alcohol and asleep, Szilagyi told jurors.

Johnson's defense team questioned the woman’s credibility throughout the trial and pointed to a deposition from last year where she stated she could not recall most of the details from the night she encountered Johnson.

The woman took the witness stand and testified for close to 5.5 hours. She recalled details of the night outlined in the original probable cause affidavit for Johnson’s arrest, including that she had entered Johnson’s room willingly, fell asleep on his bed then was raped.

During cross-examination of the woman, Hailey questioned why she said she did not recall what happened that night in response to most questions during the deposition last year.

"They’re not new memories,” the woman said. “Because I try every day to forget everything that happened February 3rd and 4th.”

During closing arguments Thursday, prosecutors defended the woman’s credibility and showed jurors photos of her bloody underwear along with photos of blood stains on Johnson’s boxers.

“The defendant knew that she was not in a state to consent,” said Anastasia Huss, of the Marion County Prosecutor's Office. “She could not consent to sexual activity. The defendant knew that. He said so himself... That is criminal.”

Johnson’s attorneys pointed to testimony from the woman’s friends while questioning her credibility during closing arguments.

“Her friend group came in here and told you she lies, and she exaggerates,” Hailey said. “The problem without getting into the details with (the woman's story) is it's not one story... It's multiple stories over time.”

Prosecutors stated the woman had been ostracized and left Butler University since she told police Johnson raped her. The woman had nothing to gain from testifying in court and telling jurors what happened to her, Szilagyi said.

“She's no longer a victim,” Szilagyi said. “She's now a survivor."

Hailey concluded the defense team's closing argument by asking jurors to consider the future.

"Be comfortable that you are willing to make a decision like this that will affect a party for the rest of their life and the rest of your life," Hailey said. "This experience will never leave you. Your decision, you will have to be comfortable and at peace with forever."

