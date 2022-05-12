Jury finds former Central Kentucky principal not guilty of child pornography charges

A jury this week found the former principal of a Clark County vocational school not guilty of child pornography charges, according to online court records.

Philip Todd Wilson, whose first name was also spelled Phillip in some previous media reports, was charged with multiple counts of distribution and possession of child pornography in August 2019, Kentucky State Police said at the time.

He was found not guilty of all charges Tuesday at a Clark Circuit Court jury trial, court records said.

At the time of his arrest, Wilson was the principal of the state-run Clark County Area Technology Center at Winchester that offers high school vocational courses.