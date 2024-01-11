Jury finds former Michigan lawmaker Larry Inman not guilty of bribery, extortion

Then-Rep. Larry Inman, R-Williamsburg, speaks to the Detroit Free Press in Traverse City on Monday, Sept. 24, 2018. A jury acquitted Inman on counts of attempted extortion and soliciting a bribe on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024.

A jury acquitted former Michigan Rep. Larry Inman on all counts Thursday, finding him not guilty of attempted extortion and soliciting a bribe five years after federal prosecutors accused him of attempting to sell his vote to repeal the state's prevailing wage law in 2019.

Inman, a Republican from the Traverse City area, initially was charged that year with soliciting a bribe, attempted extortion and lying to federal investigators. Prosecutors alleged Inman sought campaign donations from the Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters and other unions in return for "no" votes on a measure to repeal Michigan's prevailing wage law that requires union wage rates on most public projects, in 2018.

Thursday's acquittal was the result of a second federal trial — initially, a jury found Inman not guilty of lying to investigators but could not reach a verdict on the other two charges in 2019, leading to a second trial which began Monday in Grand Rapids in front of U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker.

"I think he's very glad to have this behind him," said James Fisher, one of Inman's publicly appointed defense attorneys. "He feels vindicated because this has been a very long struggle for him. And he's never said anything other than that he is not guilty of these charges, and I think the jury believed that."

Fisher said the jury deliberated for about 45 minutes Thursday before delivering their verdict. During the first trial, a jury deliberated for 10 hours over two days before issuing its verdict.

Like he did in the first trial, Inman took the stand in his own defense in the second trial, court records show.

Inman, 69, is now exonerated, according to court documents. He served in the House from 2015 to 2020, despite calls from House Republican leadership for him to resign in 2019 after he was charged. If found guilty, Inman faced up to 20 years in prison for the most serious charge.

Fisher said it's unlikely Inman would run for office in Michigan again.

"I think it'll be very hard for him to get back involved in politics after this just because he's struggled through this whole entire process," he said. "I hope the people that he represented see this and look at him in a positive way. I think he is a good man who deserves to be credited for what he did for his constituents."

Public Corruption: Ex-Michigan Speaker Rick Johnson gets over four years in prison for marijuana corruption scheme

“While I respectfully disagree with this outcome, today’s verdict does not deter my commitment to fight public corruption with impartiality and safeguard the public’s trust in our democracy,” Mark Totten, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan, said in a statement provided to the Free Press.

While the Michigan Legislature, controlled by Republicans at the time, did pass a repeal of the state's prevailing wage law in 2018, the law was reinstated by legislative Democrats last year after they took control of both the House and Senate. Prevailing wage is slated to go back into effect in February.

Contact Arpan Lobo: alobo@freepress.com. Follow him on X (Twitter) @arpanlobo.

Become a subscriber today.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Former Michigan lawmaker Larry Inman acquitted of bribery, extortion charges