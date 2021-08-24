Former Norfolk Sheriff Bob McCabe found guilty in federal bribery trial

A federal jury found former Norfolk Sheriff Bob McCabe guilty on all counts in his three-week federal bribery trial.

The jury deliberated for more than five hours before finding McCabe guilty of 11 counts of fraud, conspiracy and money laundering. He faces up to 20 years in prison for each count.

McCabe will be sentenced Jan. 21.

His bond also was revoked, so McCabe was immediately taken into custody after the verdict.

McCabe served as Norfolk’s sheriff from 1994 to 2017 and won by significant margins in each of his six elections. But when he ran for mayor in 2016, he came in a distant third.

McCabe was already under federal investigation when he abruptly resigned in February 2017. About 2½ years later, he was charged in the 11-count indictment.

After several delays, the case finally went to trial on Aug. 3.

This story is developing. Check back to PilotOnline.com for more information.

