Jury finds former Sebastian River High School football star not guilty of 2018 murder

VERO BEACH - A former Sebastian River High School football star was acquitted Friday of charges related to the 2018 fatal shooting of 19-year-old Christard Lennard Hicks, of Fort Pierce.

Jamal Riggins Jr., 25, was accused of firing a .223-caliber rifle from a car on a crowd of young people gathered outside a home in the 4400 block of 25th Avenue in Gifford the afternoon of April 20, 2018.

Hicks was the only person struck with gunfire. First responders attempted CPR, but he died within an hour at a local hospital.

An Indian River County jury seated Monday found Riggins Jr. not guilty of first-degree murder with a firearm, one count of attempted first-degree murder and four counts of attempted second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

The jury deliberated Friday for 45 minutes before returning its verdict, according to Assistant State Attorney William Long.

“We certainly thought that there was a basis to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt from the state's perspective. There were three eyewitnesses,” Long said. “What unfortunately hurts the case … is we had multiple witnesses who came forward with original information implicating the defendant (Riggins Jr.) and had previously testified to the same - either in statements to law enforcement or in other proceedings - who then did not testify during the trial.”

Added Long: “The absence of that testimony, in particular, one of the victims, Quinten Jones, was damning for our case, and created an issue which I can only guess is what the jury blocked on.”

During three days of trial testimony, state prosecutors called more than 15 witnesses and presented the July 2018 grand jury testimony of Jones, of Vero Beach, who witnessed the shooting, court records show.

Riggins Jr.’s defense attorney, Adrienne Bucchi, could not be reached Friday for comment.

Identified as shooter

According to an arrest affidavit, Riggins Jr. also was accused of attempting to kill Vero Beach residents Akeemia King and Christopher Lee, and Maxina Titanna Timothee and Jacari King, both of Fort Pierce, who provided witness statements to investigators following the death.

Records show Lee told investigators he and several friends were on the front porch of the residence when a black Chrysler drove past them. Minutes later, the same car drove past a second time.

When it passed directly in front of the house, “the passenger side front window rolled down and Lee observed a rifle sticking out of the window,” he recalled to investigators.

At this point, Lee ran north from the residence and “heard approximately eight shots in a close consecutive sequence.”

When he returned to the house, Lee told detectives he heard Timothee screaming that Hicks had been shot.

In her statement to authorities, Timothee described a black male in the front passenger seat of the Chrysler who “stuck the barrel of a black rifle out of the window, point it at the crowd and fired the rifle several times in their direction.”

One of the rounds struck Hicks, she said.

Timothee later identified Riggins Jr. as the shooter, records show.

Additional witness accounts identified Riggins Jr. as the shooter, court records show.

Investigators later recovered the black Chrysler seen fleeing the scene and confirmed it belonged to Riggins Jr.’s cousin, Dominique Riggins, 35, of Vero Beach, according to arrest reports.

The firearm was never recovered, but inside Dominique Riggins' Chrysler, deputies reported finding a receipt for a .223-caliber KelTec rifle purchased in Gifford Jan. 31, 2018. The weapon is of the same caliber as the bullets that killed Hicks and were found lodged in the home's walls, investigators noted.

At the time, sheriff’s officials said they suspected the shooting involved gang members.

In March 2019, Dominique Riggins was charged with accessory after the fact related to Hicks' murder. He’s pleaded not guilty and is being held at the Indian River County Jail in lieu of $250,000 bond, court records show.

Football standout-turned-felon

At the time of the shooting, Riggins Jr. was serving five years' probation after being accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in the team room after getting ejected from a football game in November 2016. He was 18 at the time.

Initially charged with lewd or lascivious battery, Riggins Jr. entered a plea deal that reduced the charge to child abuse and helped prevent him from having to register as a sex offender.

While out on bail before his plea hearing, Riggins Jr. was charged with carrying a concealed firearm. He spent six months in prison on that charge and was released Jan. 26, 2018.

The former linebacker was once No. 2 on the TCPalm Super 11, the annual list of the most recruited high school seniors on the Treasure Coast. He was a defensive leader on two of the Sebastian River Sharks' best seasons in 2015 and 2016.

Riggins Jr. had at least 16 scholarship offers, including from Southern California and LSU, that were withdrawn after his criminal charges.

He’s been incarcerated without bond since his arrest related to Hicks’ homicide. It’s unclear when he will be released.

Belvedere Terminals: Fire, spill, explosion among concerns about proposed fuel farm

Noisy horns? Governments taking a wait-and-see attitude on Brightline quiet zones

Melissa E. Holsman is the legal affairs reporter for TCPalm and Treasure Coast Newspapers and is writer and co-host of "Uncertain Terms," a true-crime podcast. Reach her at melissa.holsman@tcpalm.com. If you are a subscriber, thank you. If not, become a subscriber to get the latest local news on the Treasure Coast.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Jury finds former high school football star not guilty of 2018 murder