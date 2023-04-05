Jury finds former Streetsboro City Council member guilty of sending photos to boy

A Cuyahoga County jury has found a former Streetsboro City Council member guilty of a single charge in connection with inappropriate photos sent to a Mayfield Heights boy.

John D. Ruediger, 44, was found guilty of fifth-degree felony disseminating matter harmful to juveniles on Tuesday, but found not guilty of a more serious charge of second-degree felony illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, according to court records.

Sentencing is scheduled for May 2. Ruediger's attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.

An attempt to contact Ruediger was not immediately successful.

Mayfield Heights police said the then 13-year-old boy’s parents reported April 25, 2021, that they believed an adult male had contacted their son and sent inappropriate photos of himself via SnapChat — and that the same male had come to their home early that morning.

Police said the boy’s parents were home at the time and the man only stayed a couple of minutes. Police said that through investigation, they identified the man as Ruediger and he was arrested on April 29.

Ruediger was released the next day on a 10 percent of $5,000 bond, with conditions that he have no contact in any way with the boy, now 15, or come within 1,000 feet of his home or school.

A grand jury subsequently indicted Ruediger on the charges.

Ruediger was elected to City Council in November 2011 and was in his third, four-year term at the time of his arrest. He resigned his Ward 2 Council seat a few days after his arrest.

Four city residents applied to fill the position and later in May 2021, Council appointed Anthony Lombardo, a North Randall firefighter/paramedic, to fill the position.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Ex-Streetsboro City Councilman found guilty of sending photos to boy