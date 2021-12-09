Jury finds Fort Myers man guilty of Bible teacher's 2017 murder

A jury delivered a guilty verdict Thursday against a man accused of strangling a North Fort Myers Bible study teacher.

Brett T. Pleasant, 56, of Fort Myers, faces up to life in prison at his 9 a.m. Dec.16 sentencing for second-degree murder before Judge Nicholas Thompson. He killed Jo Ann Leasure, 77, of North Fort Myers on June 21, 2017.

Deputies arrested Pleasant on the murder charge nearly 18 months after the incident, on Dec. 9, 2019. He was held in Lee County Jail without bond.

Arrest in slaying: Fort Myers man arrested in slaying of North Fort Myers Bible study leader JoAnn Leasure

Beaten, strangled: Arrest affidavit: Jo Ann Leasure was beaten, strangled

A friend discovered Leasure's body in her North Fort Myers condo after she failed to show up to a church meeting at Covenant Presbyterian. Leasure's hands were bound behind her back and the same type of material binding her hands was wrapped around her neck.

The Medical Examiner determined Leasure died by asphyxiation.

Investigators determined Pleasant was a suspect when a fingerprint from material left on Leasure matched his prison records. Pleasant had served 25 years in a 1991 armed robbery and was released in 2016.

Pleasant was charged with second-degree murder, robbery and violating parole. The jury found Pleasant not guilty on the robbery charge.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Brett T. Pleasant guilty in North Fort Myers Bible teacher's death