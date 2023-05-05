Jury finds four members of ‘Proud Boys’ guilty, one from Auburn

On Thursday, a jury found four members of the far-right group the ‘Proud Boys’ guilty of seditious conspiracy, including one man from Auburn.

Ethan Nordean was found guilty of seditious conspiracy and was the leader of the Seattle chapter of the Proud Boys. He was seen marching at a riot and was among those who entered the capital building on January 6.

He was given the verdict alongside Joseph Biggs, Zachary Rehl, Enrique Tarrio, and Dominic Pezzola. Pezzola was the only defendant the jury did not find guilty on the sedition charges but was convicted of other serious felonies, according to the New York Times.

This is the third time prosecutors have secured convictions against those who breached the capitol during the insurrection. The New York Times said on just the conspiracy counts alone, the men could face a maximum of nearly 50 years in prison.

“Today’s verdicts make clear that the Justice Department will do everything in its power to defend the American people and American democracy,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland “Our work will continue.”



