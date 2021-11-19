UPDATE: Jury finds Frederick man guilty of involuntary manslaughter, not guilty of murder

Nov. 18—A jury Thursday found a Frederick man guilty of involuntary manslaughter in connection to the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old Frederick man last year but stopped short of convicting him of murder.

After a 16-day trial and roughly eight hours of jury deliberation, Jordan B. Hooks, 29, was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter, accessory after the fact to first-degree murder, second-degree assault and conspiracy to commit second-degree assault. The jury found him not guilty of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree assault, conspiracy to commit first-degree assault, having a handgun on his person, using a firearm in a felony and conspiring to use a firearm in a felony.

Jaemari "Mari" A. Anderson, 19, died after police say he was shot in the head Sept. 6, 2020, by a walking path in the Waterside community of Frederick where he lived. Three men were charged with first-degree murder in his death. Brian B. Henry pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact to murder and testified in the Hooks trial, while Daniel A. Flythe — the alleged triggerman — awaits trial.

Anderson's family watched the jury foreperson deliver the verdict in a packed courtroom at about 2:15 p.m.

"We got justice, but [Hooks] didn't pull the trigger," Lucille Anderson, Jaemari's mother, said outside the courthouse after hearing the verdict.

Defense witness Tynoura Coleman testified she saw Hooks with a gun in his hand before the shooting, but didn't see the shot fired. Henry, who agreed to testify truthfully as part of a plea deal with the Frederick County State's Attorney's Office, said he saw Flythe shoot Anderson. Hooks and Anderson reportedly went outside Hooks' home in the 8000 block of Waterview Court for a fist fight after a dispute.

Assistant State's Attorneys Tim Gilbert and Jason Shoemaker through witness testimony attempted to convince the jury Hooks was angry with Anderson over some dispute and that Hooks was intricately involved in a plot that ended with Anderson's death.

"The jury heard the evidence and the jury did what we told them to do," Shoemaker said after the verdict came out. "We told them to assess the facts, assess the credibility of the witnesses, and come to the factual conclusion that they believe the evidence showed, and that is what they did."

State's Attorney Charlie Smith went a bit further in his assessment, based on questions he said the jury asked during deliberation. He suggested the jury may have struggled to convict Hooks of murder knowing testimony indicated Flythe, not Hooks, shot Anderson. There also weren't "super clear" text messages to show Hooks hatched a plan with others, Smith added.

However, under Maryland law, a person can be charged with murder for being an accomplice. A person could aid in, command or encourage another to commit the crime, for instance, and be convicted of the same murder charge as the gunman. Smith in an interview said he guessed the jury had an issue with the idea of accomplice liability.

"They [the jury] just couldn't get around the fact that he was not the one that pulled the trigger," Smith told the News-Post.

Smith criticized the defense for drawing out the trial — which was expected to last five days — by launching "unfounded objections."

Although Lucille Anderson says she wished Hooks was convicted of all counts, she said she was "satisfied" the jury found him guilty of four counts, and she praised the state's attorney's office for its work.

She described her late son as a "loving, caring, funny," person who would give you the shirt off his back.

As to Hooks, Lucille Anderson said she forgives him, but has no remorse for him.

Trial testimony showed Anderson was partially living with Hooks and that the two were viewed as friends.

"We considered [Hooks] like family before this incident happened, and family don't do that," said Kevin Brown, Jaemari Anderson's brother-in-law.

Brown and Lucille Anderson said it looked as if Hooks had no remorse. Hooks stood beside his attorneys in a dark suit as he heard the verdict, with no outwardly obvious reaction to the outcome.

Defense attorneys Kevin Watkins and Daniel Mahone said they'd reserve any potential comments to the press until a later date, indicating they planned to file post-trial motions. The defense team did not specify what those motions would be.

Hooks will continue to be held without bail until his sentencing on March 4. Next up for the prosecution team is the trial of Daniel Flythe, which is scheduled to begin Jan. 10.

As court goes on, the Anderson family must continue to cope with their loss.

Shortly after his son died, James Anderson came home and sat outside on the deck to collect his thoughts. It was so quiet he could hear mice scurrying around.

"I said, God, if this is really a God, please let me know that you got Mari, that he's OK. Show me a sign or something," James Anderson recalled Thursday.

Just before he went into the house, three birds flew right across his face. He took it as a sign. His son loved birds.

"He's in a better place," James Anderson said outside the courthouse. "I really believe in my heart that I'm going to see him again."

Follow Mary Grace Keller on Twitter: @MaryGraceKeller