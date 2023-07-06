Jury finds Gahanna woman guilty of 41 charges related to regional theft ring

ZANESVILLE − A Gahanna woman was recently found guilty of 41 charges following a jury after trial in Muskingum County Common Pleas Court. She's yet to be sentenced, but faces up to 57 years in prison.

Juliana F.C. Washington, 29, was indicted in April with engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony, with a three year firearm specification, assault, a second-degree felony, with a three year firearm specification and violent offender specification and multiple counts of theft, petty theft, possessing criminal tools, receiving stolen property, identity fraud, tampering with evidence, forgery, attempted theft and grant theft of a motor vehicle.

Washington was one of four individuals indicted related to a regional theft ring. Earlier this year five women at a yoga studio reported their cars were broken into and purses stolen. Their purses contained identification cards, credit cards and checkbooks. Deputies with the Muskingum County Sheriff's Office were called to a gymnastics gym for an additional report of a vehicle break-in shortly after taking the other reports.Around the same time of those incidents, the Zanesville Police Department and Perry County Sheriff’s Office also took similar reports of incidents in parking lots of fitness businesses. Investigators learned of further thefts from vehicles throughout the state, specifically in West Chester and Twinsburg.The conspirators used rental cars with fake plates to drive to banks and impersonated one theft victim while cashing a fraudulent check from another victim. The individuals cashed checks at several banks throughout the state, however employees at The Community Bank did not authorize the transaction and called authorities.A deputy patrolling the area spotted the suspect vehicle as it entered Interstate-70. The driver fled at speeds exceeding 115 miles per hour. The car came to a rest after weaving through traffic, striking a semi-truck and crashing into the median.

