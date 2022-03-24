Jury finds Galesburg man guilty of perjury for lying when attempting to buy firearm

GALESBURG — A Knox County jury found Max Matiala guilty Tuesday of perjury for lying on a federal form when he attempted to buy a gun in December 2020. The defendant was found not guilty on a second count of perjury regarding a sworn statement he gave to Illinois State Police concerning his Firearms Owners Identification Card.

In December 2020, the Knox County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Matiala with committing the felony offenses of Armed Violence and Unlawful Restraint for holding people in an apartment at gun point. Five days after his preliminary hearing in that case and while out on bail, Matiala went to Farm King on West Main Street in Galesburg and attempted to buy a 9mm pistol. When completing the federal form required to purchase the handgun, he stated under oath that he was not under information or indictment for a felony. Knox County State’s Attorney Jeremy S. Karlin alleged in new charges that this constituted perjury. After a two-day trial, Matiala was found guilty.

“While the gun safety debate continues on in Illinois, I think all can agree that people charged with violent felonies should not be permitted to purchase firearms," Karlin said about the verdict. "Those people who attempt to do so in violation of Illinois law will be prosecuted. We will do all that we can to ensure that defendants who commit gun-related crimes are charged, convicted and sent to prison.”

Karlin also stated that the during the 72-hour wait period required under Illinois Law, the Illinois State Police was able to flag the purchase and prevent the sale from occurring.

Sentencing in this case is expected to occur in May.

This article originally appeared on Galesburg Register-Mail: Galesburg man found guilty of perjury when trying to buy gun at Farm King