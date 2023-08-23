A Knox County jury has found a Galesburg man guilty of first-degree murder, aggravated arson and arson.

The jury rendered its verdict against Donald Denniston Wednesday after a three-day trial.

According to Knox County State's Attorney Jeremy Karlin, a house fire was reported about 12:45 a.m. Feb. 14, 2021, in the 200 block of Pine St. in Galesburg. Tow individuals were in the home — a 50-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman. The man sustained burn injuries but was able to escape. The woman, Katrina Hainline, died in the fire.

During the trial, prosecutors presented surveillance footage showing an individual carrying a gas container while walking down Pine Street. The footage showed the person approaching the home and leaving shortly before the fire started.

Further investigation by the Galesburg Police Department introduced another video. This video showed the same person purchasing a gas tank and fuel at a nearby gas station.

The video evidence led to Denniston's identification and arrest.

"The successful outcome of this case can be attributed to the diligent efforts of the Galesburg Police and Fire Departments in canvassing the area for surveillance footage," Karlin said in a news release. "Additionally, this verdict would not have been attainable without the cooperation of conscientious citizens who came forward with valuable information."

The crime of murder carries a potential prison sentence of 20 to 60 years. The lesser charge of aggravated arson is punishable by 6 to 30 years in prison. Denniston will be required to serve 100% of the sentence.

Sentencing is scheduled for October.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Jury finds Galesburg man guilty of murder, arson in 2021 house fire