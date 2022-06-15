Jury finds Goffstown man guilty in seven-car crash

Jun. 15—A Hillsborough County jury has found a man guilty of crashing into multiple cars stopped at a traffic light last summer in downtown Manchester.

Thomas Van Uden, 57, of Goffstown, was found guilty of five felony charges, including reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, according to a statement issued by Hillsborough County Attorney John Coughlin.

Last August, Van Uden struck six vehicles at Bridge and Elm streets during afternoon rush-hour traffic. Prosecutors say he was trying to squeeze between vehicles at a stop light when the crashes occurred.

Van Uden is due to return to Hillsborough County Superior Court on Aug. 4 for sentencing.