Jury finds Grand Forks man not guilty of attempted murder

May 3—GRAND FORKS — A jury found a Grand Forks man not guilty of attempted murder last week, according to court documents.

Hassan Mohamed Hussein, 28, was found not guilty after a jury trial that began on April 26. The jury returned with its decision on Friday, April 29.

Hussein was

accused of stabbing a Grand Forks man

last fall, in an apartment on the 2800 block of South 34th Street. Police said the man was driven to the emergency room at Altru on Sept. 12 with an apparent stab wound to the chest that allegedly punctured his heart and lung.

Hussein later allegedly claimed he threw a knife at the man, rather than stabbed him.

Attempted murder is a Class A felony, which has a sentence of up to 20 years in state prison if someone is found guilty.