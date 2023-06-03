Jury finds guilt in Covington Twp. assault

Jun. 2—Two weeks after a mistrial, a Lackawanna County jury found a 35-year-old man guilty on all charges in a case where police said he rammed a man's SUV into a ditch and threatened to kill him.

Jurors deliberated for about 1 1/2 hours Thursday before returning a guilty verdict against Gary Buskirk for aggravated assault, terroristic threats, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, causing an accident and reckless driving.

Lackawanna County First Assistant District Attorney Judy Price said Buskirk faces a maximum of 30 years in prison. Judge Andy Jarbola, who preside over the three-day trial, revoked Buskirk's $100,000 bail, Price said.

Covington Township police said Buskirk intentionally rammed John Schanewolf's SUV on May 12, 2021, and pushed it about 1,000 feet into a ditch while he threatened to kill him.

Buskirk, of Northampton County, originally was scheduled for trial earlier in May but Jarbola granted a mistrial because of a miscommunication over discovery material.

Jarbola rescheduled the trial to begin Tuesday.

Price and Deputy District Attorney Jonathan Pietrowski represented the commonwealth.

Defense attorney Bernard Brown represented Buskirk.

Prosecutors called seven witnesses. Buskirk testified in his own defense.

Brown said his client testified he feared an altercation with Schanewolf and "took the action he took" to move his vehicle and leave the scene.

Brown declined to comment on the jury's decision other than he respects its choice.

