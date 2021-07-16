Jury finds Gutierrez not guilty of murder in Michigan man's death

Jul. 16—A Santa Fe County jury found Zachary Gutierrez, 20, not guilty Friday in the 2018 shooting death of Richard Milan, 64, of Michigan.

Milan, who had been visiting the city with his wife, was out walking his dog on a trail near the intersection of Airport Road and Lucia Lane around 8 p.m. Sept. 26, 2018, when an encounter with Gutierrez, then 17, and four other teenagers turned deadly.

Gutierrez was charged with second-degree murder after his companions made statements to police implicating him in Milan's death. But two of the three girls in the group testified Thursday it was another boy in the group, Jesus Arrieta-Perez, not Gutierrez, who shot Milan.

Gutierrez also testified Thursday that Arrieta-Perez had killed Milan.

Jurors deliberated for just a few hours Friday, the trial's fourth day, before unanimously deciding the state had not proven beyond a reasonable doubt that Gutierrez was guilty of the second-degree murder charger.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.