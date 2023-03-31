Jury finds Gwyneth Paltrow not at fault in ski crash
A jury in Park City, Utah, on Thursday found that actor Gwyneth Paltrow was not at fault in a 2016 ski collision. Paltrow was being sued for $300,000.
Closing arguments are being delivered today in the trial over a 2016 ski accident involving actor Gwyneth Paltrow. CBS News correspondent Carter Evans is following the trial.
Gwyneth Paltrow's ski trial officially concludes. The jury unanimously decided after two hours the Goop founder was not liable.
Gwyneth Paltrow’s ski crash trial has concluded. On Thursday, the Goop founder was found not at fault in the case by the jury in Park City, Utah. The plaintiff Terry Sanderson was found at fault in the case. Sanderson has been ordered to pay the actress $1 in damages. Paltrow had countersued the now-retired optometrist for the symbolic dollar as well as her legal fees, and she had denied all allegations against her in the case. Sanderson had filed a $300,000 lawsuit against Paltrow stemming from a collision at Deer Valley resort in 2016.
