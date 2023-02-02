Jury finds Hampton teen guilty in killing of 20-year-old premed college student fighting his mother

A Hampton Circuit Court jury on Wednesday found an 18-year-old man guilty of voluntary manslaughter for shooting to death a woman who was fighting with his mother in 2021.

The jury deliberated for about five hours over two days before convicting Zakwan J. Tyler — who was 16 at the time of the crime — in the slaying of Raegan Sharnae Chisley outside a Buckroe Beach home.

Chisley, 20, was a premed student at North Carolina Central University who was home in Hampton for the summer.

On June 22, 2021, Chisley’s good friend — Tyler’s cousin — asked her to go with her to Tyler’s home to get cash and marijuana the cousin believed Tyler stole from her, according to testimony at this week’s trial. It was during an altercation between the two women and Tyler’s mother that the teen emerged from the house with a handgun and shot Chisley once in the chest.

Hampton prosecutors sought a first-degree murder conviction, contending the shooting was a premeditated act. But defense lawyers pushed for manslaughter, saying the teen acted in “the heat of passion” after seeing his mother in a fight.

Tyler’s cousin, Khadijah Newsome, 20, testified Tyler had stolen about $500 in cash and weed when they were living in the same house weeks earlier. The money, she said, included gifts from her high school graduation and tips from her restaurant job.

“I worked hard for it,” Newsome testified, saying Tyler was “like a brother to me” before this happened.

Beginning the night before, Newsome exchanged text messages with Tyler and his mother, Lisa Royal — whom Newsome called “my favorite aunt” — and told them she was coming over to retrieve the money and pot. At first, Royal offered to help, asking Newsome how much she was owed.

“She said she got me, and she was gonna handle it,” Newsome said.

But in later texts, Royal said she “wasn’t believing that (Tyler) stole something.” And she told Newsome she would “step outside” — apparently to fight — if she came over to the house.

Story continues

“I don’t care about no consequences,” Royal wrote in one text entered into evidence during the trial.

On cross-examination by Hampton Deputy Public Defender Anthony Balady, Newsome acknowledged firing off several angry text messages to other people about the disagreement. She said in one text that “I’m gonna go over there and steal all his stuff,” telling another person she was “on demon time,” and that the “12″ — the police — might need to be called.

When Newsome and Chisley got to the home on Berkley Drive before 6 p.m., Newsome said, Tyler was inside playing video games. She said the teen laughed at her and denied stealing anything.

That’s when Newsome and Royal began arguing. “She was cussing me out,” Newsome testified. Someone called Hampton police around that time, but the argument subsided before they arrived.

But the altercation resumed a few minutes after the police left. At one point Royal walked over to Chisley’s car — parked across the street —“and punched Raegan in the face through the window,” Newsome testified.

“We jumped out of the car,” Newsome said of her and Chisley. “We were fighting. The two of us were fighting Lisa.”

Many people were standing nearby, she said, “and they were literally just watching,” not trying to break it up. But about 30 seconds into the punches, Newsome said, Tyler came out of the house carrying a gun, then shot Chisley near her car.

“He shot her and then he ran,” Newsome testified. “He shot my best friend.”

Chisley fell to the ground, dying a short time later at Hampton Sentara CarePlex. A medical examiner said the bullet pierced her heart.

The Hampton Police SWAT Team searched the house, but Tyler had already fled. A U.S. Marshals task force arrested him 15 days later at a Newport News motel. No gun was found, but police said ammunition in the room matched the round that killed Chisley.

Jurors had the choice to either acquit Tyler or find him guilty of first-degree murder, second-degree murder or manslaughter.

Hampton Chief Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Karen Rucker and Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Eden Holmes pushed for first-degree murder, contending the killing was premeditated. Tyler knew what he was going to do, they asserted, when he got the gun and walked across the street “to a fight that had just begun.”

“He brought a gun to a fistfight, and he didn’t have to kill her,” Holmes said.

Under Virginia law, she said, people can “use no more force than reasonably necessary,” to defend another. And Tyler had other options, Holmes said, including intervening in the altercation himself.

“She never had a chance to live her dreams,” Holmes told jurors, with a large photo of Chisley on a TV screen as the prosecutor spoke. “She never had a chance to take another person under her wing.”

But Balady and Assistant Public Defender Darja Meskin contended the teen was merely trying to defend his mother from “getting beat up in the street.”

While the 16-year-old could have handled things better, Balady said, the case was at most manslaughter stemming from “heat of passion” rather than murder arising from malice. “Heat of passion is when you think your mom is in danger, and you shoot someone to stop a fight,” Balady told jurors.

The jury couldn’t agree after about three hours of deliberation Wednesday. But Judge Michael Gaten told them to come back Thursday “after getting a good night’s sleep and a good breakfast.”

Jurors arrived at the verdict after two and a half hours Thursday morning. They also found Tyler guilty of a misdemeanor charge of having a gun as a minor, while another gun count tied to the murder was dismissed.

A sentencing date hasn’t been set, but Tyler faces up to 11 years in prison on the convictions. Meantime, Royal faces two counts of misdemeanor assault charges in the case, with a trial set for Friday.

