Jury finds Harvel guilty

Dec. 19—A jury deliberated two and a half hours Thursday before returning a verdict of guilt on nine counts against former Cumberland County Solid Waste Director Mike Harvel.

Harvel was found not guilty on one count of the federal indictment.

The jury of nine women and three men found evidence in the six days of testimony proved Harvel sexually abused and harassed women under his supervision at the county's recycling center from 2015-2017. The charges included aggravated sexual abuse, kidnapping and bodily injury.

The guilty verdict carries a possible sentence of life in prison. Sentencing will be held at a later date.

"This is not a he-said, she-said case," prosecutor Michael Songer said during closing statements. "It's a he-said, they all said. The defendant wants you to believe they are all lying ... How'd they make up the same story?"

Prosecutors said Harvel depended on the women being reluctant to come forward and report the abuse due to their past criminal convictions or struggles with addiction.

"They pulled away. They told him no," Songer said. "Some spiraled into drug abuse to dull the pain. They were happy to leave — jail was better than the abuse. [A victim] said she was happier in jail. [A victim] knew she would be kicked out of her home without a job."

Kidnapping includes confining someone against their will or tricking them into accompanying someone. It does not have to include transporting the victim. Bodily injury includes any action that causes physical pain or physical injury, including bruising. Aggravated sexual abuse includes forcing contact between a person's mouth and the person's genitals or any vaginal penetration.

During the trial, prosecutors called each of the eight victims in the case to testify. They also called five women who testified Harvel had sexually abused them, as well, though their allegations were not part of the indictment. There were three additional witnesses who said they had witnessed inappropriate behavior, had observed how the victims acted following the incidents of abuse, or to whom victims had disclosed what had happened.

Defense attorneys said the allegations were motivated by money. Several of the victims and the five additional witnesses had sued Cumberland County as part of an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission lawsuit for sexual harassment. The county paid $1.1 million to 11 victims.

Prosecutors noted that not all the victims had been part of that lawsuit. Others had received small settlement payments of about $5,000.

Prosecutor Brooke Schiferle said the civil case had already been settled, with no additional payments pending any of the witnesses. Yet they still came and testified, she said.

"You could feel her shame," Shiferle said of one of the victims, who testified she had cried when Harvel raped her in an office and again later at the closed county landfill.

Defense attorney Justin Adams said the U.S. Attorney's office had put together a "monstrosity" of a case. During closing arguments, he offered several reasons the jury should doubt the prosecution's case, starting with Harvel, who he said had voluntarily talked with investigators from the Crossville Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation and had taken the stand during the trial.

The defense called witnesses who testified regarding the location of cameras at the recycling center, saying footage introduced by the prosecution didn't match the camera system Harvel had installed in 2014.

They called Harvel's former secretary, who testified she had not witnessed Harvel behave inappropriately. On cross examination, she said she primarily stayed in her office, which adjoined Harvel's. She was not often on the floor of the recycling center where several victims say Harvel touched them inappropriately.

They called former Cumberland County Mayor Kenneth Carey Jr., who said he had initially put Harvel on unpaid administrative leave following the 2018 indictment. Harvel was placed on paid leave following advice from the county's then attorney, Carey said.

They called Andrea Gaskins, whom Harvel worked with on building the new animal shelter adoption center while he was employed by the county. She testified Harvel spent many days in 2017 working at the animal shelter site. She said she had not witnessed Harvel behave inappropriately to the female members of her staff during that time.

Gaskins had also noted there was significant local media coverage of the February 2018 state indictment charging Harvel with sexual assault, assault and official misconduct. Those charges had been put on hold pending the federal trial.

Prosecutors noted, however, that several of the victims made their first statements to the Crossville Police before any coverage of the pending charges was published, and those accounts bore striking similarities, they said.

Those common stories were a reason to doubt the witnesses, Adams said. "The same excuses, using the same language. It could be the evidence was coordinated or they were coached," he said during closing statements.

Admas pointed to "common threads" of one of the women from the civil lawsuit who worked for the county contacting the women to go to the police or to talk to a civil attorney.

But that woman was someone Harvel had called truthful and trustworthy when he first talked to the Crossville Police, prosecutors said.

The defense said many of the victims had waited months or even years before making their claims. Some had asked for their jobs back after they had been fired or quit despite their claims of abuse, Adams said.

And the women had difficulty with the timeline of events, Adams said. Some of the victims could not recall when specific events had occurred.

The defense also called a number of character witnesses that included friends, his pastor, his aunt, former Cumberland County Commissioner David Hassler, and current Cumberland County Commissioner Tom Isham.

They all said Harvel was an honest, trustworthy and law-abiding individual. They said he was generous toward others and that he was a family man.

Schiferle said it was possible for the jury to reconcile the two different descriptions of Harvel they heard at trial from the victims and the defense character witnesses, saying Harvel carried on a "double life."

"In public, he's a good friend, a generous guy and a God-fearing and law-abiding citizen," she said. "But at the recycling center, he pervasively and systematically abused these women."

For each of the counts, the jury was asked to determine if they found Harvel guilty or not guilty, and then answer other questions related to the charge:

—Count 1: Deprivation of Rights under Color of Law — Guilty

The offense resulted in bodily injury — Yes

The offense included kidnapping — Yes

—Count 2: Deprivation of Rights under Color of Law — Guilty

The offense included bodily injury — Yes

The offense included kidnapping — Yes

—Count 3: Deprivation of Rights under Color of Law — Guilty

The offense included bodily injury — Yes

The offense included kidnapping — Yes

The offense included aggravated sexual abuse — Yes

—Count 4: Deprivation of Rights under Color of Law — Guilty

The offense included aggravated sexual abuse — Yes

—Count 5: Deprivation of Rights under Color of Law — Guilty

The offense included kidnapping — Yes

—Count 6 had been previously dismissed by the government

—Count 7: Deprivation of Rights under Color of Law — Guilty

—Count 8: Deprivation of Rights under Color of Law — Guilty

—Count 9: Deprivation of Rights under Color of Law — Guilty

—Count 10: Deprivation of Rights under Color of Law — Guilty

—Count 11: Deprivation of Rights under Color of Law — Not Guilty

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Prosecutors included Schiferle with the Middle District of Tennessee and attorneys Songer and Laura-Kate Bernstein of the Justice Department's civil rights division.

Harvel may appeal the conviction. A pre-trial defense motion had sought to sever the counts, with each tried independently. That motion was denied, but Harvel's attorneys renewed the motion following the close of the prosecution's case, saying the totality of the witness testimony was prejudicial.

The motion to sever and an accompanying motion for a mistrial — which would have started the proceedings over with separate trials for the various counts — was denied.

