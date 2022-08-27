Jury finds Heather Tinker guilty in less than 2 hours

Aug. 27—JEFFERSON — It took a jury less than two hours Thursday to find Heather Tinker of Streetsboro guilty for her part in the Sept. 8, 2021 murder of an Ashtabula woman.

Tinker, 37, was Daniel A. Taylor's girlfriend when he shot and killed Crystal Garney, then wrapped her body in plastic and cloth and dumped it in Jefferson Township.

Prosecutors argued Tinker, and another accomplice, Randall D. Campbell, helped Taylor dispose of the body.

Tinker was found guilty of tampering with evidence, obstructing justice and abuse of a corpse, according to court records.

Ashtabula County Common Pleas Judge Thomas Harris will sentence Tinker after the completion of a pre-sentence investigation.

Tinker and Taylor were scheduled to be tried together on Aug. 23, but in a plea negotiation with prosecutors on Aug. 19, Taylor pleaded guilty to murder with a firearm, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse. Harris sentenced him to 15 years to life in prison, plus three years for the firearm specification.

Campbell, 47, of Ashtabula, pleaded guilty earlier this year to gross abuse of a corpse, a fifth-degree felony. He will be sentenced Monday, according to court records.

Garney was last seen Sept. 8, 2021 at her East 14th Street home. She was reported missing two days later, police said.

On Sept. 13, police found her body in the railroad right-of-way at Route 167 and March Road. A coroner's investigator said the body had been there for several days.

The preliminary autopsy showed Garney died of a gunshot to the left side of her head, according to the investigator.