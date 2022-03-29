Jury finds Heuvelton man guilty of raping teenager

Mar. 29—CANTON — It took less than two hours of deliberation for the jury to find Arric L. Hunter, 47, of Heuvelton, guilty of first-degree rape on Tuesday in St. Lawrence County Court.

Hunter is convicted of raping a 14-year-old girl in February 2021.

He was remanded to the county jail in Canton, without bail, and faces up to 25 years in state prison, according to the presiding Judge Craig P. Carriero.

Hunter's sentencing is scheduled for May 23.

Defense attorney Stephen L. Buzzell said he will appeal the conviction based on motions filed in the case. He said this is a lengthy process and will take "a while."

Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Joshua A. HaberkornHalm declined to comment on the decision.

"We are very pleased with the verdict," said St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary M. Pasqua. "Unfortunately the victim had to testify in this matter and went through a horrific experience, and this defendant quite frankly is a danger to every man, woman and child in St. Lawrence County."

At sentencing, he added, "we're going to push to ensure that he spends a substantial amount of time" in the custody of the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.

During the trial on Tuesday, the jury heard Hunter's testimony as well as closing arguments.

Hunter testified that he smoked crack the morning of Feb. 5, 2021, when the crime took place.

He testified that sexual activity did happen with the victim, but that it was "consensual." A minor cannot give consent to any sexual activity with an adult. Hunter said he knew it was a crime to engage in sexual contact with the victim, and that it was "bad judgement" on his part to do so.

Hunter denied the victim's testimony that he menaced her with a knife before gagging her with a sock, tying her up with rope, cutting off her clothes, and then raping her.

Instead, he testified that she agreed to "fondle" him, as well as to him cutting her clothes off with scissors. He also testified he wasn't sure how rope ended up around her neck at the time she was taken to Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg.

Hunter admitted to having the victim watch him attempt suicide by hanging, and then by slashing his neck and wrists.

During cross-examination, Hunter and Mr. HaberkornHalm butted heads over the defendant's unwillingness to answer questions in a simple yes-or-no fashion.

During closing arguments, Mr. Buzzell asked the jury to remember that the victim checked the "no" box during her sexual assault examination as for whether she was under threat of harm.

He also said there was no physical indication that a rope had been tied tightly around the victim's neck.

"It is easy to conclude that Mr. Hunter did this rape because he had nothing to lose," Mr. Buzzell said, "but he testified that's not the case."

Mr. HaberkornHalm in his closing statement wondered why the defendant would need to cut the victim's shorts and underwear off if the encounter was consensual.

"If it's consensual, why would you need to cut the victim's shorts off?" he asked rhetorically.

Finally, Mr. HaberkornHalm asked — if the encounter were consensual as the defendant claims — what benefit the victim would gain from coming forward, undergoing a "lengthy and invasive" sexual assault examination and testifying before a grand jury and then twice at a jury trial.