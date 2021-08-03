Jury finds Izaiah Garcia guilty of first-degree murder

Olivier Uyttebrouck, Albuquerque Journal, N.M.
·3 min read

Aug. 3—A jury on Monday found Izaiah Garcia guilty of first-degree depraved-mind murder in the shooting death of a 17-year-old Sandia High School student outside a homecoming party in 2019.

The 2nd Judicial District Court jury also found Garcia, 20, guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for shooting at a second man described by prosecutors as the intended target of the shooting.

Sean Markey was fatally shot by a single round after he and a friend left the party and were waiting for a ride home, witnesses testified last week.

Markey was struck by a stray bullet outside the house party in Northeast Albuquerque on Sept. 29, 2019, and later died at a hospital.

"We are just happy that Sean got justice today," said Tara Ross, who identified herself as Markey's legal guardian.

"He was the sweetest kid," Ross said. "We have just been praying for justice for him, and we are glad we got it today."

Markey's mother, Tricia Thompson-Ruger, clutched a photo of her son as 2nd District Judge Brett Loveless read the verdict shortly before 11 a.m. Monday. She and Markey's father, Sean Markey, hugged and wept after the verdict was read.

"He was so sweet," Sean Markey said of his son outside the courtroom, his voice cracking with emotion.

"He was a good kid," Markey said. "He never went to parties. He went to one party. That's the worst luck someone could have."

Jurors reached a verdict after deliberating less than six hours in all on Friday afternoon and Monday morning.

"I'm very, very pleased and happy, and satisfied for the family," Deputy District Attorney John Duran said after the verdict was read.

"Nothing like this will ever bring their son back, but at least they can get a little peace of mind and some justice," Duran said.

In a separate case, Garcia is charged with first-degree murder for the 2019 shooting death of Cayla Campos, 21, who was playing Pokémon Go with her boyfriend when her car was sprayed with bullets.

Campos was killed Oct. 18, 2019, less than three weeks after Markey's killing. That trial is scheduled to begin in December.

For the verdict reached Monday, Garcia faces a minimum sentence of 30 years in prison for his conviction on a count of first-degree depraved-mind murder, Duran said.

A depraved-mind murder is described as an action "dangerous to the lives of others, indicating a depraved mind without regard to human life," according to the indictment.

"We can't have these kinds of acts happening in New Mexico," Duran said. "It happens way, way too often."

Garcia faces an additional 2 1/2 years for his conviction on the second count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a fourth-degree felony, for shooting at Christian Mattock outside the party, Duran said.

A sentencing hearing had not been scheduled Monday.

Duran told jurors last week that Markey's death stemmed from a years-old dispute between Garcia and Mattock that became violent after the two showed up at the same party in the 3900 block of Garcia NE, near Montgomery and Eubank.

Garcia confronted Mattock in the street outside the party, drew a pistol, and began chasing and shooting at Mattock as he ran down the street, Duran told jurors last week.

Mattock was uninjured by the gunfire, but one round ricocheted off a driveway and struck Markey as he and a friend were sitting on a landscape rock waiting for a ride.

Garcia's attorney, Nicole Moss, told jurors that the prosecution's case was weak because at least seven people were firing guns on Garcia NE at the time Markey was shot.

Moss said prosecutors could not show that Garcia fired the fatal round because at least five people were shooting 9mm guns, which is the type of round that fatally struck Markey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • CDC calls for more syringe access in WVa county hit by HIV

    People who inject drugs in West Virginia's largest county should have expanded access to sterile syringes, testing and treatment in response to one of the nation’s highest spikes of HIV cases, according to federal and state recommendations released Tuesday. The report released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the state Department of Health and Human Resources and Kanawha County’s health department comes amid a new state law that tightens requirements for needle exchange programs. Other guidance resulting from the CDC investigation includes getting the community involved in addressing the HIV outbreak and doing more analysis of public health data to understand the extent of injection drug use in Kanawha County.

  • What came after Japanese American internment? A mystery novelist holds the key

    Naomi Hirahara's "Clark and Division," set in Chicago, shines a light on the little-known aftermath of internment. It's a crime novel only she could have written.

  • Tokyo hospital director warns of "medical collapse"

    A Tokyo hospital director has warned that the city's medical system is facing collapse if more beds for COVID-19 patients are not secured immediately. Hironori Sagara, the head of Tokyo's Showa University Hospital, says the situation in the Olympics' host city is critical. "If the number of COVID-19 patients rises further, we will have to impose restrictions on surgery or stop treatment for heart attacks and strokes in order to secure more beds. That is the stage we're in."The number of COVID-19 cases in Tokyo is rising - 3,709 new cases were recorded on Tuesday (August 3).Sagara has said that the number of beds that can accept COVID patients is now close to zero. "We must avoid a situation in which the Olympics was held, but the medical system collapsed."Japanese authorities said on Monday (August 2) that only seriously ill COVID-19 patients would now be hospitalized to try to ease the burden on healthcare services. This while others isolate at home.The announcement came as the state of emergency there was expanded beyond Tokyo.On Tuesday (August 3) the head of the Japan Medical Association called for the state of emergency to be extended nationwide.Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Olympics organizers say there is no link between the Summer Games and the recent increase in cases.But medical experts have said holding the sporting event sent a confusing message about the need to stay home, contributing to the rise.

  • What should I know about the delta variant?

    It's the most contagious coronavirus mutant so far in the pandemic, but COVID-19 vaccines still provide strong protection against it. The change is based on recent research suggesting that vaccinated people who get infected with the delta variant can spread it to others, even if the vaccinated don’t get seriously ill. It’s not yet clear if the delta variant makes people sicker.

  • Man found guilty of murdering 39-day-old son

    James Dean Clark, 31, had denied being responsible for the death of his infant son.

  • Bautista HR, bat flip eliminates Israel, lifts Dominicans

    Jose Bautista had a game-ending single for his first Olympic hit and bat flip, which followed Johan Mieses' tying home run off Zack Weiss leading off the ninth inning, and the Dominican Republic eliminated Israel with a 7-6 win Tuesday night. The Dominicans (2-2), who opened the game with a strange bunt double by Emilio Bonifacio, will play the United States (2-1) on Wednesday, and the winner of that game will play for a gold medal game berth against the loser of the Japan-South Korea semifinal.

  • North Dakota man to stand trial in attack that killed 4

    It was one of the most gruesome mass killings in North Dakota history; four workers at a business who gathered early one morning for “coffee club” were slain in a matter of minutes. The ghastly 2019 scene that gripped Mandan, a community of 22,000 just outside the state capital of Bismarck, is set to be rehashed this week at the trial of Chad Isaak, a Navy veteran and chiropractor whose trailer home is managed by the business police say he “targeted.” Investigators say the evidence against Isaak is overwhelming, including clothing, handgun parts, a knife and used shell casings, surveillance footage, bank records, and Facebook and phone data.

  • Bernard Arnault surpasses Jeff Bezos again as world's richest person

    French tycoon Bernard Arnault surpassed Jeff Bezos as the world's richest person once again after the Amazon founder's net worth fell $13.9 billion in one day.

  • Miami Beach officers acted like thugs. Looks like they learned nothing from George Floyd | Editorial

    A gang of hoodlums surrounded a victim. Any rattled witness would have called the police. But the hoodlums were the police, if the video released Monday is any indication. It shows a tangle of Miami Beach officers beating a handcuffed suspect in a hotel lobby, kicking him and slamming his head onto the hard terrazzo floor, then tackling and punching a hotel guest who dared to videotape this violence, which was his right to do. Excessive use of force is an understatement.

  • Black man assaulted at Indiana lake faces criminal charges

    A Black man who said a group of white men assaulted him and threatened to “get a noose” at a southern Indiana lake is facing criminal charges more than a year after the confrontation that earlier led to charges against two of the alleged attackers. Vauhxx Booker, a local civil rights activist and member of the Monroe County Human Rights Commission, was charged with misdemeanor trespass and felony battery for his involvement in last year’s Fourth of July incident at Lake Monroe, according to court documents filed Friday by a special prosecutor in the case. Booker condemned the decision, calling it an “outrageous act of punitive retaliation and prosecutorial vindictiveness.”

  • Deadly shooting at water park followed an escalating ‘altercation,’ Tennessee cops say

    One woman died and another was injured in the shooting, police said.

  • Online creator Chris Chan arrested on incest charge after leaked audio alleged she had sex with her mother

    Christine Weston Chandler, known online as Chris Chan, has been arrested on charges of incest after a leaked call spread online.

  • A Coroner Said a Black Missouri Teen Committed Suicide In the Attic of a Man Known for Racist Social Media Posts. A Jury Disagreed

    More than three months after a Black Missouri teenager was found dead at a party hosted by a man whose social media can best be described as “how to be a pro racist,” a Missouri jury has overruled the coroner’s initial findings and declared that the 19-year-old’s gunshot wound was not self-inflicted.

  • New surveillance video released in road rage shooting that killed teen

    As violent crime increased over the last year, 13 Investigates honed in on crime near Minute Maid Park to see how it compares to the last non-pandemic season.

  • Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Are Trying to Put Him on Trial. Will a Judge Let Them?

    Glynn County Detention Center via APThe trial of three men charged in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery is slated to begin in October. But if a Georgia Superior Court judge grants a series of requests made by attorneys for the defense, it will be Arbery who goes on trial.Lawyers for Gregory and Travis McMichael—the father and son, respectively, who chased down Arbery in their pickup truck before fatally shooting him three times at close range—filed a motion late last year requesting that Judge Timoth

  • Three shot when gunman opens fire during shift change at Tennessee warehouse, cops say

    Police say an “active shooter investigation” is underway.

  • Nigerian student shocked to see friend's body in anatomy class

    Nigerian students often dissect "unclaimed" bodies from mortuaries but some are victims of police violence.

  • Idaho Rep. Priscilla Giddings demonstrates the unbecoming conduct she’s accused of

    If only Giddings had been around to listen to the wise words of fellow Republican legislator Julie Yamamoto. │ Opinion

  • Feds free trucker who drove 2,270 pounds of pot across the border – and says he didn't know it

    A Canadian trucker who told federal authorities he had no idea he was hauling 2,270 pounds of marijuana in his truck was released this week.

  • Video appearing to show Detroit officer punching man prompts investigation

    Detroit police said they are aware of "an allegation of excessive force in Greektown" and are reviewing the circumstances, officials said.