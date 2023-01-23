11

Jury finds Jan. 6 rioter who sat at Nancy Pelosi's desk guilty of all charges

The Arkansas man who was photographed on Jan. 6, 2021, with his foot up on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's desk has been found guilty of eight criminal charges, including obstruction of an official proceeding. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joins us with more on the verdict, plus the latest on the political standoff over the debt ceiling.

Recommended Stories

  • Jury convicts man who propped his feet on desk in Pelosi's office on Jan. 6

    An Arkansas man who famously was photographed putting his feet up on a desk inside then-U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office during the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol was convicted on eight counts by a Washington jury on Monday, the Justice Department said. The guilty verdict against Richard "Bigo" Barnett came just a few days after he took the stand in his own defense - a risky move that has sometimes backfired for other defendants charged in connection with the Capitol riot. Barnett, 62, of Gravette, Ark., was among one of the earliest people to be arrested after supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in a failed bid to block Congress from certifying Joe Biden's election victory.

  • Man who propped feet on Pelosi desk guilty in Jan. 6 case

    An Arkansas man who propped his feet up on a desk in then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the U.S. Capitol riot was convicted on Monday of joining a mob's attack on the building two years ago. Barnett lounging at a desk in Pelosi's office made him one of the most memorable figures from the riot on Jan. 6, 2021, the day when Congress convened a joint session to certify President Joe Biden's electoral victory. U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper is scheduled to sentence Barnett on May 3.

  • This leather crossbody bag 'has a place for everything' — grab it for $30 (40% off), today only

    It'll only get better with time.

  • Jurors leave Sundance premiere over closed captioning glitch

    Marlee Matlin, Jeremy O. Harris and Eliza Hittman exited the premiere of a film playing in competition at the Sundance Film Festival on Friday night after the closed captioning device failed to work. Matlin, who is deaf, is serving on the jury alongside Harris and Hittman for films debuting in the U.S. Dramatic Competition at the festival in Park City, Utah, this week.

  • Cowboys' own Twitter account roasts Dak Prescott after loss to 49ers

    Dak Prescott had a horrible outing against the 49ers in the NFC divisional round, and for some reason the Cowboys' social media decided to crush him for it. By Adam Hermann

  • Democrat Ruben Gallego to challenge Arizona U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema

    Democratic U.S. Representative Ruben Gallego of Arizona on Monday launched a run for the U.S. Senate in 2024, challenging independent incumbent Krysten Sinema, in a race that could be pivotal for determining control of the upper chamber. Sinema, who switched from Democrat to independent in December, had been a maverick within the Democratic Party, voting against several of President Joe Biden's priorities over the past two years.

  • With M&M's spokescandies on 'indefinite pause,' Maya Rudolph is 'thrilled' to be taking over

    M&M's has recruited Emmy award-winning actor Maya Rudolph to star in its new ad for Super Bowl 2023 after they named her the brand's "Chief of Fun."

  • Yellen pushes for China to address Zambia's big debt burden

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, on the second leg of an African tour aimed at promoting American investment and ties, said on Monday it's crucial to immediately address Zambia's heavy debt burden with China. Yellen was in Lusaka, a capital city that's visibly dominated by Chinese financing. Visitors to Lusaka arriving at the renovated Kenneth Kaunda International Airport see a facility expanded in 2015 with Chinese money.

  • Dak Prescott digs early hole for Cowboys with 2 1st-half interceptions in loss to 49ers

    Turnovers have been Prescott's Achilles heel this season.

  • Jury convicts four Oath Keepers of seditious conspiracy for roles in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack

    A jury on Monday convicted four members of the far-right Oath Keepers group of seditious conspiracy, handing the Justice Department another major victory in its quest to prosecute supporters of then-President Donald Trump who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The verdict marks the end of the second major sedition trial against members of the extremist group, who were among the hundreds who attacked the Capitol in an unsuccessful attempt to prevent Congress from certifying Democrat Joe Biden's victory over Trump, a Republican, in the 2020 presidential election. The 12-member jury found Oath Keeper members David Moerschel, Joseph Hackett, Roberto Minuta and Edward Vallejo guilty of seditious conspiracy.

  • 10,000 Wagner Group mercenaries remain at the front out of 50,000 recruited — mass media

    Of the 50,000 Russian prisoners recruited by the Kremlin-approved Wagner Group PMC to participate in a full-scale war against Ukraine, 10,000 remain, the head of the Rus Foundation, Olga Romanova said in an interview with the My Russian Rights project on Jan. 22.

  • Emily Ratajkowski Does Her Own Nude Stunts

    In a new video, the model was dropped from midair in nothing but a harness and heels.

  • Good Morning Maryland from Coffee Coffee!

    Good Morning Maryland from Coffee Coffee!

  • 'What crime?' Wagner chief questions U.S. sanctions

    STORY: A Russian mercenary group fighting in Ukraine - private military contractor Wagner - fired back at the White House Saturday after Washington on Friday announced new sanctions against the group. White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said Friday that Wagner,&nbsp;which has claimed credit for Russia's battlefield advances in Ukraine, would be designated a significant Transnational Criminal Organization -- a move that would&nbsp;freeze any U.S. assets and prohibit&nbsp;Americans from providing funds, goods, or services to the group.KIRBY:&nbsp;"With these actions, and more to come, our message to any company that is considering providing support to Wagner is this: Wagner is a criminal organization that is committing widespread atrocities and human rights abuses, and we will work relentlessly to identify, disrupt, expose, and target those assisting Wagner."Kirby said the Wagner group had taken delivery of an arms shipment from North Korea to help bolster Russian forces in Ukraine - including infantry rockets and missiles - and that images showed five Russian railcars that traveled from Russia to North Korea.North Korea's Foreign Ministry has called the report groundless.On Saturday, the head of Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, published an open letter to the White House, asking Kirby "what crime" his company had committed.Prigozhin, who previously denied connections to Wagner, admitted in September that he founded the mercenary army, which has played a major role in the conflict, describing &nbsp;Wagner as a fully independent force with its own aircraft, tanks, rockets and artillery.Kirby said Russian President Vladimir Putin has been increasingly turning to Wagner for military support, causing some tensions in Moscow.“We continue to assess that Wagner currently has approximately 50,000 personnel deployed to Ukraine, including 10,000 contractors and 40,000 convicts. Our information indicates the Russian Defense Ministry has reservations about Wagner's recruitment methods. Despite this, we assess that it is likely that Wagner will continue to recruit right out of Russian prisons.”Aside from the new sanctions, Prigozhin is wanted in the United States for interference in U.S. elections, something that he said in November he had done and would continue to do.

  • 'The Playboy Murders' sneak peek: 'It was all a facade'

    Watch an exclusive clip from the new true crime docu-series featuring Holly Madison&nbsp;

  • Elon Musk says Twitter will roll out ad-free subscriptions for a higher fee in coming weeks

    The billionaire said ads are "too frequent" and "too big" in a tweet on Saturday. The subscription will join the existing Twitter Blue paid model.

  • Victor Perez, with big goals in mind, rockets to No. 2 in Euro Ryder Cup points

    Victor Perez is eyeing a PGA Tour card and Ryder Cup berth this year, and he's now No. 2 in European points.

  • I’m a lifestyle editor, and here are 17 Nordstrom new arrivals I’m eyeing in January

    New year, new things! All the new things!

  • Democrats Now Critical of Biden's Document Dilemma

    FBI agents found more classified documents in President Joe Biden's home in Delaware. This is the second batch found since Biden's lawyers said the search was over. Annmarie Hordern reports on Bloomberg TV. Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on... Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en

  • Dull knives out! Amazon's No. 1 bestselling knife sharpener is $16 — nearly 50% off

    'I have a whole new set of knives': 17,000 shoppers love this thing.