Jury finds Jefferson man not guilty of sex crime

Nov. 3—JEFFERSON — A jury took less than an hour Wednesday to find a Jefferson man not guilty of a sex crime with a person whose ability to consent was substantially impaired on New Year's Eve 2020.

Kenneth C. Todd, 41, was on trial of one count of gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony, according to Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court records.

The jury took 48 minutes to make their decision, according to a court official.

Todd was indicted on Feb. 2, 2022, according to court records. He hired Cleveland attorney Nicholas R. Sidoti to represent him.

Todd pleaded "not guilty" at his arraignment on Feb. 16, 2022 in County Common Pleas Judge Marianne Sezon's courtroom.

Sezon set a $10,000 personal recognizance bond with conditions: Todd was to have no contact with the alleged victim or her family; he could not possess alcohol or drugs, and he was to be fingerprinted at the Sheriff's Office.

The trial took place Tuesday and Wednesday before Common Pleas Judge Thomas Harris.

Attorneys Charles E. Langmack and Jeffrey C. Kakish of Willoughby represented Todd at the trial.

Assistant county prosecutors Michael Bodyke and Matthew Hebebrand tried the case for the state of Ohio.