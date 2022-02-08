Jury finds Jeremy Main guilty of murdering his baby; he could face the death penalty

Holly Farrington, the ex-wife of Jeremy Main, wept when Main was found guilty of murdering their daughter.

TAVARES — Jeremy Main is guilty of first-degree murder in the drowning death of his 17-month-old daughter, a jury decided Tuesday.

Main, who called his then-estranged wife, Holly, on Oct. 9, 2017, and told her, “You’re going to have a bad day,” now faces the possibility of lethal injection at the hands of a state executioner when the jury reconvenes Monday to hear new testimony, including mental health experts.

It took the jury about an hour and a half to reach its decision.

Ex-wife on verdict: 'I'm relieved'

Holly, who took back her maiden name, Farrington, after she and Main divorced, wept when the verdict was read aloud by the court. Main stood straight and showed no emotion.

“I’m relieved,” she said outside the courtroom.

Farrington said she wasn’t crying for him, but for Makenzie and for herself.

“It was nerve-wracking,” she said.

Asked if she wanted Main, 43, to get the ultimate punishment, Farrington said, “I would like for him to get life, for my own reasons. I don’t want the death penalty.”

She referred to her deposition for her reasons.

“I personally don’t want to wait 14 years for him to die," Farrington said in her sworn statement at the time. "I think that if he was to take a plea agreement and just go off to prison for the rest of his life, I think he would be murdered whenever he went to prison. And I would like to see it happen sooner [rather] than later."

Florida death row inmates spend an average of 14 years on death row before their executions.

Murder or manslaughter?

Executive Assistant Public Defender John Spivey argued before the jury that Main was guilty of aggravated manslaughter, not premeditated first-degree murder.

Home security gear showed he was outside walking the dog and doing other things, while admittedly failing to protect his daughter.

Even Farrington testified that he was a “doting” father, he said.

Spivey likened it to cases where a father accidentally locks a child in a hot car.

“Is that first-degree murder? Of course not,” he said.

Spivey again played animation videos created by a biomechanical engineer showing how the child could have climbed into the tub on her own. He even picked up a mannequin the size of Makenzie to demonstrate how the child should have had visible external injuries if she was forced under water in the garden tub at the Lady Lake home.

Executive Assistant Public Defender John Spivey demonstrates with mannequin during the trial of Jeremy Main, who was found guilty Monday of murdering his 17-month-old daughter.

Assistant State Attorney Ryan Williams, in his closings, speculated that Main “looked into his daughter’s eyes” then deliberately drowned her.

One of the reasons he was guilty of murder, Williams said, was that “he could have stopped.”

'He wanted to hurt his wife'

Spivey lashed out at a “jailhouse snitch” who testified for the state.

The convicted felon testified that Main told him, “he wanted to hurt his wife, Holly, but ended up hurting himself more.”

The former county prisoner was trying to get a reduced sentence, Spivey said, and viewed Main as a “big fish” for prosecutors.

Prosecutors asked that the prisoner’s name not be publicized for security reasons based on an earlier case.

Williams argued that the prisoner testified about facts that only Main could have known about, including cutting his wrists superficially with a box cutter in the shower.

The attorneys also argued over what Main meant when he drove to the Sumter County sheriff’s substation in The Villages to turn himself in.

“I killed my daughter,” he told two people at the front desk.

Sumter Lt. Robert Siemer said Main started talking about his wife, saying it wouldn’t have happened “if she had worked with me.”

She told him days earlier that she wanted a divorce.

It was all about him, Williams said.

Main told Lake County Sheriff’s Office Detective Clay Watkins, “I ruined my life,” and “I’m having a bad day.”

The light bulb was beginning to click for Main, Williams said. He asked a Sumter deputy, “What’s the kind of punishments for crimes like this?”

Williams ended his closing argument with the obvious.

“You can see the picture,” Williams said, referring to a photo of Makenzie floating face down in the tub, while still wearing a diaper.

“He did nothing. Is that reasonable?”

Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Wendy Levezzi testified Monday that people even take drowned children to the hospital.

Deputies had to break down a locked door to get to Makenzie, Williams said. Main wasn’t there. He hadn’t gone for help, and when the Sumter lieutenant tried to call an ambulance, Main told him not to call.

“Don’t. She’s dead. She’s gone.”

