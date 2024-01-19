Jury finds Johnston man guilty in 2021 shooting outside Providence's Fuego Lounge

PROVIDENCE − A 38-year-old Johnston man faces sentencing for shooting another man outside a Providence nightclub in 2021.

A jury returned a verdict against Miguel Lacourt on Wednesday, finding Lacourt guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Mario Diaz outside Fuego Lounge on West Friendship Street, according to a news release from Attorney General Peter F. Neronha's office.

Lacourt was acquitted of a second-degree murder charge stemming from the death of Kenwins Pimentel during the same incident outside the lounge early in the morning of Aug. 7, 2021.

The verdicts followed a jury trial in Superior Court, Providence, before Judge Robert D. Krause, which delved into analysis of DNA evidence.

Shooting outside lounge followed argument

Prosecutors say Lacourt argued with a person outside the club and tried to restrain another person when the dispute turned into a fight.

He was punched and kicked to the ground. He walked away but returned 90 seconds later with a handgun and shot Diaz, prosecutors say.

Prior to all of this, Lacourt's presence in the lounge had been captured on video surveillance cameras.

The video showed Lacourt wearing a Cincinnati Reds hat and Motorsport brand sneakers.

DNA evidence extracted at state forensics lab

One of those sneakers as well as the Reds hat and a strand of hair were among evidence Providence police detectives recovered at the crime scene.

DNA profiles extracted from those pieces of evidence at the Forensic Biology Lab at the Rhode Island Department of Health matched Lacourt's DNA profile.

Investigators, led by Providence police Detective Michel Guerra, also matched still frames from video surveillance footage of the defendant’s tattoos to booking photos of the defendant from a prior arrest, according to Neronha's office.

Lacourt remains held without bail at the Adult Correctional Institutions in Cranston prior to sentencing.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Jury finds Miguel Lacourt guilty in shooting outside Fuego Lounge