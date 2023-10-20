Jury finds Joseph Angel Alvarez guilty in shooting death of El Paso lawyer

A man who fatally shot an El Paso lawyer because he believed satanic abortion rituals were being performed at Memorial Park was found guilty of murder.

Joseph Angel Alvarez was convicted Friday, Oct. 20, by a jury of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 2020 fatal shooting of Georgette Kaufmann outside her home near the park.

A jury of seven women and five men reached the verdict after deliberating for more than three hours.

The punishment phase of the trial is expected to begin Friday afternoon.

He is facing up to 99 years or life in prison.

Alvarez shot Kaufmann and her husband, Daniel Kaufmann, on Nov. 14, 2020, at their home in the 3000 block of Copper Avenue in El Paso's historic Manhattan Heights neighborhood.

Kaufmann died outside her home, while her husband survived his injuries after going to a neighbor's house to call for help.

Alvarez's defense attorneys attempted an insanity defense by claiming Alvarez is mentally ill and delusional.

"This is one of the saddest, most tragic cases I have ever seen," Alvarez's lead defense attorney, Greg Anderson, said in his closing arguments. "Georgette Kaufmann was a wife, a daughter, a mother taken in a violent fashion. The person who did the shooting is sad, tragic and insane."

State prosecutors Raoaa King and Ray Duke argued that Alvarez was a radicalized anti-abortionist who knew his actions were wrong when he committed the brutal, ambush shootings. They said he was legally sane at the time of the shooting.

"We are not talking about his religious beliefs," Duke said in his closing arguments. "We are talking about how he even testified that he knew his actions were wrong in the eyes of the law."

Duke referred to an email Alvarez sent before the attack warning that "Judgment day" was coming to those he believed were carrying out the rituals at the park.

"This is his judgment day. He stole Georgette Kaufmann's life. He stole a wife. He stole a mother like a theft in the night."This is the man who executed Georgette Kaufmann. This is the man who tried to execute Daniel Kaufmann. He knew what he did was wrong and illegal."The murder trial, which started Monday, Oct. 16, is being held in the 210th District Court at the Enrique Moreno County Courthouse in Downtown El Paso. Judge Alyssa Perez is presiding over the trial.

