Jury finds Jussie Smollett guilty
A jury found former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett guilty of falsely reporting that he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack. Charlie De Mar reports.
Smollett, who is Black and openly gay, unexpectedly took the stand in his Chicago criminal trial, telling jurors, "There was no hoax on my part."
A Chicago jury filed a guilty verdict in actor Jussie Smollett’s trial, convicting him on five of the six counts for falsely reporting he was the victim of a hate crime.
A Chicago jury has handed down a verdict on former Empire star Jussie Smollett tonight, finding Smollett guilty of 5 (out of a possible 6) counts of felony disorderly conduct. Chicago police had accused Smollett of staging an attack on himself in January of 2019 and falsely reporting it to police.
