Jury finds Kansas City, Kansas, man guilty of attempted involuntary manslaughter

A Leavenworth County jury found 46-year-old Daniel Wayne Owens of Kansas City, Kansas, guilty of attempted involuntary manslaughter in a 2019 shooting, according to the county attorney’s office.

The verdict came after a three-day trial, said Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson. A sentencing hearing for Owens was scheduled for Nov. 12.

The shooting occurred Feb. 13, 2019, at a home in Easton, a town about 50 miles northwest of Kansas City. The victim, who had been shot multiple times in the head and neck, survived his injuries.

Following the shooting, Owens fled and was eventually arrested in Nebraska.