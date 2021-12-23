Jury finds Kim Potter guilty in Daunte Wright traffic stop shooting

Garin Flowers
·National Reporter and Producer
·6 min read

A jury has found former Brooklyn Center, Minn., Police Officer Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in the death of Black motorist Daunte Wright, following a two-week trial and 27 hours of deliberation by the 12 jurors.

Potter fatally shot Wright, 20, after she and an officer trainee pulled him over in the Minneapolis suburb on April 11. They, along with a third officer, attempted to arrest him when he tried to take off with his girlfriend in the car.

Potter’s bodycam footage shows her threatening to use her Taser multiple times during the struggle to remove him from the car. She then fired off a shot but grabbed her gun instead of the Taser. In the video, Potter exclaims: “I grabbed the wrong f***ing gun.”

She was found guilty on a charge of first-degree manslaughter, which carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine according to Minnesota law, and also a second-degree charge, for causing someone’s death through culpable negligence, which has a maximum sentence of 10 years and a $20,000 fine.

Kim Potter found guilty. (Court TV via Reuters Video)
Kim Potter found guilty. (Court TV via Reuters Video)

At one point, the jury appeared to be deadlocked or at least struggling in making a decision. Tuesday night, the panel sent a question to Judge Regina Chu asking: “If the jury cannot reach consensus what is the guidance around how long and what steps should be taken?”

Chu reread a portion of the jury instructions she had previously told them before. You should discuss the case with one another and deliberate with a view toward reaching agreement, if you can do so without violating your individual judgment,” she said, in part.

For a conviction, the state had to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Potter handled her firearm “recklessly” and showed culpable negligence in her actions that resulted in Wright’s killing.

Prosecutors focused on Potter’s training and that she should have known the difference in weight and feel of the weapons. She carried a gun on her duty belt her entire 26-year career and a Taser since 2005, according to court testimony. Potter retrained for use of both each year she equipped them, prosecutors said, adding there was no excuse for “weapons confusion.”

“Members of the jury, the defendant told you her sons will be home for the holidays. You know who won't be home for the holidays…is Daunte Wright,” said prosecuting attorney Erin Eldridge during closing arguments.

Daunte Wright&#39;s images are pictured outside the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Dec. 20, 2021. (Kerem Yucel /AFP via Getty Images)
Daunte Wright's images are pictured outside the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Dec. 20, 2021. (Kerem Yucel /AFP via Getty Images)

“What this case is really about is about an officer who mishandled her firearm,” Eldridge later went on to say. “That’s why we're here and even if you take the defendant’s word for it — she admits — that’s what she did. She told you in court she knew it was wrong and she knew from the very beginning.”

When Potter testified last week, she broke down while giving her account of what happened, saying “we were trying to keep him from driving away, it just went chaotic and then I remember yelling ‘Taser, Taser, Taser’ and nothing happened and then he told me I shot him.”

Potter’s defense team argued Potter not only had the right to use her taser but also her gun, had she intended to, because of the danger her fellow officers faced.

"Did they prove beyond a reasonable doubt that she caused this death? No. Daunte Wright caused his own death, unfortunately," Earl Gray, her defense attorney, said during his closing arguments.

Gray added that the two officers involved in the incident, Officer Anthony Luckey and then-Sergeant Mychal Johnson, believed she was justified based on comments made that day and in court. He walked the jury through a vantage point of what happened when officers told Wright to get out of the car.

“[Wright] hesitated and he said ‘Why?’ And then he got out of the car and Officer Luckey, being a nice guy, he could have taken him and thrown him against the car and put his knee on his neck. No, he said ‘put your hands behind your back, I'm going to handcuff you.’”

A knee on the neck is a reference to the killing of George Floyd by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

Gray continued: “Within seconds, he all of a sudden breaks away. That’s the cause, ladies and gentlemen of the jury. That's what caused this whole incident. If he would've gone with the officers, been handcuffed, go to the squad car, go take a ride downtown and it's over.

Daunte Wright during a traffic stop on April 11, 2021. (Court TV via AP, Pool)
Daunte Wright during a traffic stop on April 11, 2021. (Court TV via AP, Pool)

Eldridge argued that Potter was responsible.

“The defendant alone is responsible for her choices and her actions. Daunte Wright did not cause his own death. We're here because this was entirely preventable. It didn’t have to happen. It was a tragedy of her own making and it’s not just a tragedy, it’s manslaughter,” she said. “Her actions were rash and reckless and what she did was wrong.”

Benjamin Crump, a prominent civil rights attorney, described the family as “very emotional, anxious, just very much,” in an interview with Yahoo News Tuesday.

He serves as co-counsel for the family and drew parallels between this case and that of Mohamed Noor, a Black former Minneapolis police officer who was found guilty in the shooting death of a white female in 2019.

“Now in the case of Officer Noor, he said, number one, ‘I'm sorry. I didn't mean it. It was a mistake.’ He cried. He was remorseful. Number two, he said, ‘the reason I did what I did was because I was trying to protect my fellow officer. I was worried about his safety. I didn't want him to get killed,’” Crump said, adding that the same court in Hennepin County decided Noor violated police department policies in his actions.

“They convicted him and sentenced him for 12 years for killing an unarmed white woman, in what many believe a far worse situation than Kim Potter because it was pitch dark. They couldn't see what she was reaching for. And then you look at what happened to him, so you say, ‘well, if it did not work for him, why should [Potter] escape culpability?’ We can't have two different systems of justice in America.”

He added: “And all we're saying is we want equal justice for Daunte Wright. Don't change your rules when it's one of our children lying dead on the ground.”

The jury makeup included nine white people that are white, two Asian Americans and one Black person, according to how the jurors self-identified to the court. Six were men and six were women. Their ages ranged from 20s to 60s.

Judge Chu said sentencing will take place on Feb. 18, 2022, at 9 a.m Central Standard Time. Until then, Potter will be taken into custody and held without bail. 

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Wright family attorney on Potter trial: ​'We can't have two systems of justice in America'

    Benjamin Crump, co-counsel for the family of slain motorist Daunte Wright, speaks to Yahoo News as the jury deliberates a verdict for former Brooklyn Center, Minn. police officer Kim Potter in the killing of Wright, following a two-week trial. Crump draws parallels between the Potter case and that of Mohamed Noor, a Black former Minneapolis police officer who was found guilty in the shooting death of a white female in 2019.

  • Jury reaches verdict in trial of ex-Minnesota officer who killed Wright

    (Reuters) -The jury reached a verdict on Thursday in the manslaughter trial of Kimberly Potter, the former Minnesota police officer who mistook her handgun for her Taser and fatally shot Black motorist Daunte Wright during a traffic stop. Potter said she thought she was drawing her Taser when she shot Wright in the chest with her 9 mm handgun during a traffic stop on April 11. In their closing arguments on Monday morning, prosecutors said Potter acted recklessly and with "culpable negligence" in drawing the wrong weapon, while the defense argued that Wright caused his own death by resisting arrest and attempting to flee, and that Potter was justified in using force.

  • Ex-Minnesota police officer found guilty of manslaughter in shooting of Daunte Wright

    (Reuters) -A Minnesota jury on Thursday found former police officer Kimberly Potter guilty of manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Black motorist Daunte Wright during a traffic stop at which she mistakenly discharged her handgun instead of her Taser. A 12-member jury found Potter, 49, guilty of first degree and second degree manslaughter in the death of the 20-year-old Wright, who she killed in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center on April 11 with a bullet to the chest. The shooting sparked multiple nights of intense demonstrators in Brooklyn Center.

  • EXPLAINER: How does someone confuse a gun for a Taser?

    The jury deliberating at Kim Potter's manslaughter trial in the shooting death of Daunte Wright asked a judge whether the officer's handgun could be freed from an evidence box so they could hold it. WHY DOES IT HAPPEN?

  • Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright's death

    Jurors on Thursday convicted a suburban Minneapolis police officer of two manslaughter charges in the killing of Daunte Wright, a Black motorist she shot during a traffic stop after she said she confused her gun for her Taser. The mostly white jury deliberated for about four days before finding former Brooklyn Center officer Kim Potter guilty of first-degree and second-degree manslaughter. Potter, 49, faces about seven years in prison on the most serious count under the state’s sentencing guidelines, but prosecutors said they would seek a longer term. Judge Regina Chu ordered Potter taken into custody and held without bail and scheduled her to be sentenced on Feb. 18.

  • White House calls Trump’s message on vaccines ‘a good thing’

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki applauded former President Donald Trump on Thursday for his recent comments encouraging Americans to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Kim Potter trial, holiday travel, James Franco interview: 5 things to know Thursday

    The jury in the Kim Potter trial enters the fourth day of deliberations, what to know about rapid COVID tests and more to start off your Thursday.

  • ‘This Ain’t It’: Steve Harvey’s Advice to Maintain a Successful Relationship Doesn’t Sit Well with Fans

    Steve Harvey‘s advice in a resurfaced clip on obtaining a “long-lasting relationship” with a man derails after receiving split responses from fans. In the post […]

  • Kim Potter found guilty over killing of Daunte Wright

    Ex-officer maintained during trial that she made a mistake when she grabbed her gun instead of her Taser Kim Potter testifies in court in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on 17 December. Photograph: AP The jury in the manslaughter trial of former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter, who shot dead 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in April 2021, has found her guilty. The former police officer, who is white, had maintained that she made a tragic mistake when she grabbed her gun, instead of he

  • How a Minnesota Family of Seven Died in Their Beds at Home

    Valley News Live via YouTubeWhen relatives hadn’t heard from the seven members of the Hernandez family for a few days, they asked authorities in Minnesota do a wellness check on Saturday night.What police discovered shocked the community of Moorhead, a small city on the North Dakota border, to the core: all seven family members, ranging in age from 37 to 7, were lying dead in their beds in the duplex home.“I went to the floor above and I entered into the room and all the family was together,” Er

  • 'These children were tortured': Lebanon judge condemns, sentences mother who abused 5 kids

    "I wish I could go back a long time ago, and not try to adopt children or put them in our home," Stephanie Duncan said during her sentencing.

  • Colorado prosecutor showed off brake-shoe gift after helping convict 26-year-old trucker sentenced to 110 years for deadly crash

    A prosecutor who helped convict Rogel Aguilera-Mederos for his role in a deadly 2019 crash posted a photo of a brake shoe she said was a gift.

  • A Miami man smacked a 3-year-old to the ground in a store. Cops are looking for him

    A 3-year-old boy waiting in a Walgreens pharmacy line with his mother got knocked to the floor by a random smack to the head by a grown man earlier this month, Miami police said.

  • 'Unabomber' Ted Kaczynski, 79, moved to prison medical facility

    Ted Kaczynski, commonly known as the "Unabomber" for terrorizing people with homemade bombs, has been transferred to a federal prison medical facility, according to The Washington Post.Kaczynski, who killed three people with homemade bombs and injured nearly two dozen others over a span of 17 years, was transferred on Dec. 14 to FMC Butner, a North Carolina federal medical center. The center is known for treating prisoners who are suffering from...

  • Brawl breaks out at Miami International Airport; two in custody

    Travelers clashed with police after a brawl broke out at Miami International Airport on Monday night, authorities said. Two people were taken into custody.

  • Police say they've 'cracked' the cold case of a 15-year-old girl murdered in a San Francisco park 43 years ago, and have arrested a 76-year-old man

    Marissa Rolf Harvey, 15, was found strangled to death in Sutro Heights Park, San Francisco, in March 1978. Her case lay cold for decades until 2020.

  • Santa Ana parents charged with stabbing, torture of 2-year-old daughter

    The couple were arrested Sunday after a relative saw the toddler's stab wound and other injuries, and called police, prosecutors said.

  • Remains identified after Mississippi man's pre-execution tip

    Mississippi authorities say they have identified the remains of a woman found following a tip from an inmate prior to his execution last month. The woman has been identified as 40-year-old Felicia Cox, who disappeared in 2007, said John Weddle, who is the district attorney for several northern Mississippi counties. In a post on Facebook Wednesday afternoon, Weddle said authorities were able to identify Felicia Cox by matching her DNA with her daughter, Amber Miskelly.

  • Rich and Famous Jussie Smollett Got Concierge ‘Justice’

    Marcus Ingram/Getty ImagesJust when you thought that the Jussie Smollett case couldn’t get any messier, a new 60-page report looking into how his original prosecutor’s office handled the matter furthers the damage.After being found guilty of five out of six charges for lying to the police about being the victim of a supposed hate crime, the public got a look at how Smollett was the beneficiary of special treatment from the very criminal justice system he’s publicly criticized.The tell-all report