Jury Finds Kyle Rittenhouse Not Guilty on All Counts
A verdict for Kyle Rittenhouse, Build Back Better passes the House, and Kim K has a big day. Here are The Recount’s Top Stories for November 19, 2021.
A verdict for Kyle Rittenhouse, Build Back Better passes the House, and Kim K has a big day. Here are The Recount’s Top Stories for November 19, 2021.
I also feel personally attacked at the accuracy of these.View Entire Post ›
The 28-year-old SNL comedian and 41-year-old mogul have confirmed their romance. Kim and Pete Hold Hands, Confirm Romance in Vicious Attack on Kanye West Alex Young
The actor, who played George Costanza on the iconic series, said the cast had to wait for the audience to stop laughing.
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyKENOSHA—Kyle Rittenhouse, the notorious, gun-toting white teenager accused of murdering two people and trying to kill a third during a police-violence protest last August, has been found not guilty on all the charges against him in a Wisconsin courtroom.Rittenhouse, 18, faced a slew of charges, including first-degree reckless homicide, over his conduct on Aug. 25, 2020, amid unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, after the police shooting of J
Richard Ayvazyan and Marietta Terabelian used the identities of the elderly or deceased in a scheme to steal $20 million in funds.
Social media erupted Friday with celebrities voicing their opinions on the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, who a jury found not guilty on all charges.
A woman faced backlash after posting footage of her husband.
If there was any doubt about who Kim Kardashian was going to be kissing under the mistletoe this year, she’s officially wiped that away with her latest photos with Pete Davidson. The Saturday Night Live star is fully in the Kardashian fold because he’s now become a SKIMS spokesmodel (we’re kidding, sort of). The Kardashian […]
A disturbing video emerged on social media that allegedly shows former NFL running back Zac Stacy beating his ex-girlfriend inside her Florida home on Saturday. Warning: Contains graphic content
Jessie James Decker showed off her bikini body for Instagram while vacationing in Cabo.
A Virginia contractor has been convicted of raping and murdering a college administrator, leaving her dead in her bathtub, after she complained about the company’s work on her deck. A jury found Thomas Clark guilty of first-degree murder, rape and abduction of 53-year-old Suzanne Fairman after deliberating Wednesday for an hour and 20 minutes, according to local station WTVR. “There is a huge amount of relief,” Fairman’s son, Scott, said after the verdict. “I know these last two-and-a-half years
Jennifer Lawrence, who is expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney, showed off her style in a green mini dress that hugged her baby bump
Steph Curry is a giant in the basketball world. Tacko Fall is a giant in real life.
Former 'Dancing With the Stars' judge and pro Julianne Hough proved she's the queen of fashion in her latest Instagram posts.
Archie has inherited his father's distinctive red hair
The most dramatic Formula One title fight in at least a decade further intensified Friday when Christian Horner and Toto Wolff traded barbs at the same time the FIA denied Mercedes' right to appeal last week's non-penalty on championship leader Max Verstappen. Wolff, the head of Mercedes, and Red Bull principal Horner sat side-by-side during a tense 30-minute media briefing that displayed the full animosity between the two teams. Lewis Hamilton earned his 101st victory at the Brazilian GP to cut his deficit to Verstappen to only 14 points with three races remaining.
After an eight-hour speech by GOP leader Kevin McCarthy prevented a Thursday night vote, Democrats in the House pushed Biden's agenda forward.
BALTIMORE — Despite pleas for a peaceful surrender, the four-day manhunt for ex-Baltimore County Police Officer Robert Vicosa and his two kidnapped daughters ended in tragedy Thursday, with both girls dead. Police found Giana and Aaminah Vicosa, ages 7 and 6, respectively, their father and his alleged criminal accomplice in a minor car crash Thursday afternoon after a brief chase into Western ...
"She had already made her decision, and we only wanted her to confirm it in front of us," Monaco's Prince Albert says of a family intervention-style meeting
'The Voice' season 21 features father-son duo Jim and Sasha Allen who performed Elton John's "Your Song." During their singing, there was a disturbance and 'Voice' fans called out the show for it.