Jury finds Latoya James’ cousin not guilty of her death in 2021 shooting with Camden County deputies

A jury found a man not guilty of the 2021 murder of his cousin, who was caught in the crossfire of a shootout with Camden County deputies.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

In May 2021, Latoya James was shot and killed by Camden County deputies when they were serving a warrant on her cousin, Varshaun Brown’s house. The deputies used a battering ram to knock down his door.

Georgia Bureau of Investigations said that deputies announced themselves before going into the home. Gunfire was exchanged inside and both Brown and James were shot. James died at the scene after she was shot while sleeping on the couch.

Read: Neptune Beach Police is looking for a suspect who is involved in Arson

Brown is also facing other charges, including assaulting an officer and drug charges. He was found guilty on those charges, but his lawyers are “confident those will be overturned on appeal.”

There is still a pending $25 million lawsuit filed by James’ family against Camden County Sheriff Jim Proctor and the deputies involved in the shooting.

Read: ‘Together against hate;’ Organizations help educate Jax community about different types of hate

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.