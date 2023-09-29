Jury finds local man guilty of 2021 Columbus murder

A Dayton man is facing life in prison for killing another man over two years ago.

Bruce Cameron was convicted of murder, aggravated robbery, and having weapons while under disability, according to the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office.

>> Judge issues sentence for ex-Butler Twp. sergeant convicted of McDonald’s assault

The charges were in connection to the shooting death of Dion Skipper, also of Dayton, in Columbus.

Cameron was found guilty of shooting and killing Skipper in April 2021 in the parking lot of a hotel near the intersection of Interstate 71 and Dublin-Granville Road. Court records indicated Cameron fired shots after an argument between the two men.

He faces 21 years to life in prison and will be sentenced on Oct. 5.