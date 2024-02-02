Jury finds Loxahatchee man guilty in fatal 2020 fatal shooting of mother's boyfriend

Christopher Nelson told Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office investigators he acted in self-defense when he fatally shot his mother's boyfriend, Nicholas Shane McReynolds, at the family's Loxahatchee home the night of Oct. 12, 2020.

However, investigators determined Nelson was not in fear for his life and that McReynolds' actions that night did not warrant a fatal response. On Friday, Jan. 26, a jury rejected arguments by state prosecutors to find Nelson guilty of second-degree murder, instead convicting him of the lesser offense of manslaughter.

Palm Beach County Circuit Judge Daliah Weiss set March 7 as Nelson's sentencing date. Nelson faces up to 15 years in prison. Before his arrest, Nelson told PBSO deputies the events leading up the fatal shooting began when he was awakened by the sound of his mother and McReynolds arguing. He said he saw McReynolds push her several times and grabbed his handgun as he "became tired" of McReynolds' actions.

More: Greenacres-area man, 54, facing murder charge after beating death at mobile-home park

He told deputies that he demanded that McReynolds leave and indicated that he and McReynolds got into a wrestling match before Nelson's mother separated them. Nelson, then 21 and now 25, said he dropped his handgun when McReynolds grabbed him, but retrieved the weapon and again demanded that McReynolds leave. He alleged that his mother was pushed again by McReynolds, prompting Nelson to fire one shot, striking him in the chest. McReynolds died at St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach. He was 44 years old.

Nelson's mother said he was trying to defend her

PBSO said Nelson was never in fear for his life, nor did he state that he was feared for his mother's life.

Naline Walker, Nelson's mother, told The Palm Beach Post in a 2020 interview that her son was just trying to protect her. She also said she loved McReynolds "more than anything" despite difficult moments in their 15-year relationship.

She said they were first introduced to each other as teenagers at a party in Miami-Dade County when McReynolds stepped in to intervene when another boy made unwanted advances. The two later became unofficially engaged while McReynolds was serving prison time for second-degree murder in the 1994 death of a man at a convenience store in the unincorporated Miami-Dade County city of Perrine.

During deliberations that began on Thursday, Jan. 25, jurors requested that the court replay audio recordings of the 911 calls, an interview with a detective and audio captured from a PBSO cruiser. Nelson was formally adjudicated during a hearing Wednesday, Jan. 31, at the Palm Beach County Courthouse.

Julius Whigham II is a criminal justice and public safety reporter for The Palm Beach Post. You can reach him at jwhigham@pbpost.com and follow him on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, at @JuliusWhigham. Help support our work:Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Loxahatchee man found guilty in death of mother's boyfriend