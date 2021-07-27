Jury finds Lumberton man not guilty in shooting death

Jul. 27—LUMBERTON — A jury on Monday found a 29-year-old Lumberton man not guilty of murder, a charge stemming from a March 2013 robbery that left one person dead and another critically injured.

Shilec Rothwell, of 3587 Dallas Road, was found not guilty in the shooting death of 61-year-old Willie Manning, of 135 Stealth Drive in Maxton. A second person, Daniel McLaughlin, of the same address, was shot during the home invasion and testified Monday.

"The jury came back not guilty," Robeson County District Attorney Matt Scott said.

"He was tried before COVID," Scott added. "It was a hung jury, and he was tried again."

Rothwell was found not guilty for the charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, robbery with a dangerous weapon and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, according to Robeson County Assistant District Attorney MaryJane Richardson who prosecuted the case.

Robeson County Superior Court Judge Greg Bell presided over the case.

Rothwell was released Monday from the Robeson County Detention Center after satisfying the conditions of a $1,000 secured bond for felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance in 2019. The charge was unrelated to the case he was tried for, according to Detention Center officials.

Ken Sealey, who was sheriff at the time of the case, said McLaughlin answered the door to find Rothwell, who asked for gasoline. Sealey said McLaughlin was in the kitchen looking for a container to hold the gasoline when Rothwell broke into the home and shots were fired.

Manning died from multiple gunshot wounds, sheriff's Capt. Anthony Thompson told The Robesonian in 2013.

McLaughlin underwent emergency surgery after suffering gunshot wounds and was listed in critical condition at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte after the shooting, according to Sealey.

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]