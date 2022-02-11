Jury finds Maine man guilty in Fairbanks cold-case murder

Feb. 11—A Fairbanks jury on Thursday found Steven Downs guilty of the murder and rape of a 20-year-old woman at the University of Alaska Fairbanks in 1993 when he was a student there.

Sophie Sergie was found in a dormitory bathtub by a janitor. She had been stabbed multiple times, sexually assaulted and shot in the back of the head, authorities said.

For nearly three decades, police made no arrests in the case, but Downs, now 47, was tied to the crime and arrested in 2019 after his DNA was matched to the scene through genetic genealogy.

Downs was not identified as a suspect until authorities discovered a DNA match with his aunt, who had uploaded a sample to a commercial online genealogy database. Investigators then obtained a sample of Downs' DNA when they executed a search warrant at his home in Auburn, Maine. The sample matched DNA taken from the crime scene.

Downs was a freshman at the university in 1993 and lived in the dorm where Sergie was found dead. Sergie, who was from Pitkas Point, had been visiting a friend at the university and had gone to smoke a cigarette when she was killed.

Downs' trial began in early January, and jurors began deliberations Monday afternoon.

During the trial, jurors heard from people who were at the dorm on the night of the crime, forensic experts and law enforcement.

Downs did not testify, but jurors heard a recording of his conversation with investigators, in which he denied knowing Sergie and keeping a gun in his dorm room. In the recordings, he told police he was with his then-girlfriend the night that Sergie died. She testified during the trial that he had left the room several times that evening.

Downs' friends and then-roommate testified that he owned guns and a large hunting knife, including a .22-caliber pistol. An expert testified that Sergie died from a .22-caliber bullet.

During closing statements on Monday, prosecutor Jenna Gruenstein encouraged jurors to remember that Downs' DNA was found at the scene and that the alternative suspects raised by the defense had been ruled out because their own DNA did not match any found at the scene.

Downs' attorney, James Howaniec, urged jurors on Monday to account for flaws in the investigation, including errors made in investigator reports. Downs was linked to the crime by his semen, but Howaniec said no other physical evidence from the scene matched him.

The jury deliberated for several days before reaching a verdict Thursday morning. Downs was found guilty on both charges, first-degree murder and first-degree sexual assault.

He is scheduled to be sentenced in September.