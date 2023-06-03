Jury finds man guilty in 2017 murder of well-known Charlotte store owner

Jury finds man guilty in 2017 murder of well-known Charlotte store owner

A jury on Friday found a man guilty in the fatal shooting of 45-year-old Massaquoi Kotay, a well-known Charlotte store owner.

Shalome Scott and Desmond Black went into the Liberian immigrant’s North End Convenience Store on Jan. 12 2017, the District Attorney’s Office stated in a news release.

READ MORE: 2nd man charged in slaying of Charlotte store owner

Scott shot Kotay and fled the scene. Kotay died as he ran to a neighboring store for help.

Scott was found guilty of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was sentenced to life in prison, the DA stated.

The trial began on May 15.

Black previously pled guilty in connection with the crime.











