Jury finds man guilty of 2017 manslaughter

Apr. 28—CORINTH — An Alcorn County man was found guilty of manslaughter but he will have to wait another two weeks to find out his sentence.

An Alcorn County jury deliberated for more than 8 hours before handing down their decision April 22 that Chadwick John Grimes, 42, was guilty of manslaughter in the death of Gregory Seago, 33. Circuit Court Judge John White will sentence Grimes on May 10.

According to Alcorn County Sheriff Ben Caldwell, it appeared that Grimes and a another individual met at the Aggie Mart on Highway 2 in Kossuth on April 29, 2017 to fight. Seago was with the second man and was assaulted by Grimes. He suffered severe head trauma and was hospitalized.

Grimes was initially charged with aggravated assault. When Seago died 20 days later at the Region One Health Center in Memphis, the charge was upgraded to second-degree murder.

Grimes turned himself in on the new charge and was later released on a $50,000 bond.

