Jury finds man guilty of 2020 murder of estranged girlfriend in Metairie

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — A Jefferson Parish jury found a man guilty of a 2020 murder on Thursday, Feb. 22.

Jefferson Parish District Attorney Paul Connick, Jr. said 37-year-old Arnold Magee was found guilty of the second-degree murder of 27-year-old Kawana Tibbit.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies initially responded to reports of shots fired in the 4100 block of Hessmer Avenue around 7:30 a.m. on July 2, 2020.

According to court documents, following the ending of their five-year relationship, Tibbit had returned to the apartment she shared with Magee to collect her belongings, before an argument between the two started.

During the argument, Tibbit’s new boyfriend called her and heard commotion in the background, prompting him to make his way over to the apartment by foot.

Tibbit fled and was followed by Magee, who was carrying a Bushmaster XM15-E2S rifle, that he fired two rounds from.

One gunshot struck her car and the other fatally wounded Tibbit.

Magee was among the 911 callers, where he said he fired his rifle in self-defense. Video surveillance later contradicted his statement, after he was seen with the rifle before and after Tibbet attempted to flee.

JPSO officers said they found Tibbit inside a car suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The jury that was seated on Monday deliberated for around 1.5 hours before returning with its verdict.

Magee is scheduled to be sentenced on March 8.

