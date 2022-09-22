Jury finds man guilty of 2nd-degree murder in Homewood fire that killed 3

A jury handed down a guilty verdict Thursday against a man who investigators say set a 2017 house fire in Homewood that killed three people.

Martell Smith was found guilty of second-degree murder and has been sentenced to three consecutive life sentences.

Sandra Douglas, Shamira Staten, and her 4-year-old daughter, Chyenne Manning, who all lived in the home, were killed in the fire.

The fire happened five days before Christmas in 2017, in the middle of the night.

Prosecutors argued that Smith set the fire after getting into an argument with another man who lived in the home.

